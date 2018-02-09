Rio to Miami – Coco Bambu Brazilian Carnival Weekend

Brazilian Carnaval weekend arrives at Coco Bambu showcasing the best of Brazilian culture!

Starting on Saturday, February 10, Coco Bambu serves Rio de Janeiro vibes with a live performance by Batuke Samba Funk and a special $150pp buffet featuring appetizers of Mini Pastries, Fried Tapioca Cubes and Caesar Salad, fan favorite entrees of Coco Bambu Shrimp and Signature House Cured Meat, and Pudim (Flan) and Lime Pie desserts, paired with 2 drinks. For tickets, http://tiny.cc/4melqy

The celebration continues on Sunday, February 11 with a Kids Brazilian Carnaval priced at $50pp, featuring a buffet of Mini Pastries, Fried Tapioca Cubes and Caesar Salad, Coco Bambu Shrimp and Signature House Cured Meat, and desserts of Pudim (Flan) and Lime Pie, as children enjoy a bubble show and sounds by DJ Rodrigo Ferreira.