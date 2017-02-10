Macchialina, the stylish brick-walled trattoria, is inviting guests on a culinary adventure with a Valentine’s Day chef’s tasting menu, in addition to the regular a la carte menu. The five-course tasting, for $95 per person (excluding tax and gratuity), will feature Branzino Crudo with sea salt, lemon and smoked mozzarella to start, followed by Lardo wrapped Prawns with crema di cannellini and concentrated tomatoes, Spaghetti con Granchio with crab, pomodoro, pepperoncino and breadcrumbs; and 21-day Aged Sirloin of Beef with potato gatto, broccoli stufati and natural jus. End the night with dolce of Tortino Cioccolato.

Guests who want to spend a perfect night indoors have the option to make Macchialina cuisine at home. Macchialina is offering helpless romantics the option to pre-order Valentine’s Day Dinner for two that you cook in the comfort of your own home, including step-by-step instructions and a boutique bottle of Italian red wine. The $150 dinner features a Gorgonzola and Pear Salad with heirloom tomatoes; Cavatelli Macchialina with baby meatballs, porchetta, pecorino and a side of garlic bread; and for dessert a classic Tiramisu with chocolate crumble and espresso granite. Decant your glasses of wine and enjoy a romantic dinner for two as you listen to their specially curated Valentine’s Day playlist on Spotify.

Orders must be placed by Sunday, February 12 for pick up on Valentine’s Day. Reservations and orders can be placed by calling 305-534-2124 or emailing info@macchialina.com. The restaurant is located at 820 Alton Road on Miami Beach.