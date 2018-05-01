Ron Barceló Releases Imperial Onyx

A 10-Year-Old Super-Premium Rum of Unprecedented Intensity

Known to be the ONLY rum from the Dominican Republic dis-tilled directly from the juice of fresh cut, estate-grown sugar cane (and not from molasses), Ron Barceló once again breaks the mold to unveil its super-premium variant Barceló Imperial Onyx – an exquisite rum possessing a taste of unprecedented intensity. This innovative spirit helps solidify Ron Barceló as one of the fastest growing rum brands in the United States.

The latest addition to Ron Barceló’s exceptional and award-winning portfolio, Imperial Onyx is a rich blend of premium rums aged for 10 years in ex-bourbon casks with a “heavy char” grade; much different from other premium rums which are aged in casks containing a “medium-light char” grade. The spirit is then filtered through onyx stones, which give Imperial Onyx the mysticism that characterizes this unique rum.

Barceló Imperial Onyx possesses an amber mahogany color with a robust structured body. The taste profile features toasted aro-mas with a subtle touch of cherry, coffee and dried fruits as well as deep notes of wood and vanilla, creating an intense sensation that ends with a long and persistent aftertaste.

Imported in the U.S. by Shaw-Ross International Importers, Bar-celó Imperial Onyx in the 750ml size will be available in the states of California, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York commencing March 2018. All other states will roll out in April 2018. Suggested retail is $39.99. Contains 40% alcohol by volume.