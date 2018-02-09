Ronald Kammer Listed Among the World’s Foremost Insurance & Reinsurance Lawyers in 2018 International Who’s Who

Insurance Attorney Ronald L. Kammer, the Co-Partner-in-Charge of Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP’s Miami office, and the National Business Unit Leader of the firm’s Insurance Practice, was selected for inclusion in The International Who’s Who of Insurance & Reinsurance Lawyers 2018. The list of the world’s foremost insurance and reinsurance lawyers was identified by Who’s Who Legal as a result of its independent research with companies, clients, and peers. Kammer was one of only four attorneys selected from the State of Florida. Approximately 280 individuals from the U.S. were selected for inclusion.

Kammer has represented insurers throughout the United States for more than 35 years. He has been involved in many significant coverage matters including trials and appeals of cases involving an insurance company’s duty to defend, trigger of coverage, breach of policy conditions, claims involving bad faith and unfair and deceptive trade practices, policy rescission and reformation. His experience includes cases involving employer’s liability, the use of automobiles, construction defect, pollution and advertising injury offenses such as copyright, trademark and patent infringement claims under commercial liability policies, as well as matters under claims-made policies including such issues as what constitutes a claim, related and multiple claims and the prior knowledge exclusion.

Since 1996, Who’s Who Legal has identified the foremost legal practitioners in multiple areas of business law from over 100 jurisdictions. Nominees are selected based upon comprehensive, independent survey work with both general counsel and private practice lawyers worldwide. Only those specialists who meet independent international research criteria are listed.

