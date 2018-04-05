Rum Saves Spring With Scorched Earth By Ron Barceló

In a real Scorched Earth situation, Ron Barceló’s eponymous cocktail may be the only thing to save the day! The layered spring concoction pays homage to Earth’s season bloom by infusing ginger, lemon juice, apple cider, cinnamon syrup, aperol and mezcal for a smooth smoky finish.

Scorched Earth

1.5 oz Ron Barceló Gran Platinum

Muddled Ginger

.5 oz Mezcal

.75 oz lemon juice

.5 oz cinnamon syrup

.25 oz aperol

1 oz apple cider

Build in a tin. Shake and strain into a double rocks glass over crushed ice

Garnish with a slice of ginger and orange and sprig of mint