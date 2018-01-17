SAGAMORE HOTEL MIAMI BEACH EXTENDS URBAN LEGENDS THROUGH FEBRUARY 28, 2018

Honoring Miami’s Recognized Female Urban Artists, Resident Art Advisor Sebastien Laboureau to moderate an Art Talk with Jenny Perez & Diana Contreras and Preview of the Hotel’s Curated Selling Exhibit

Sagamore Hotel Miami Beach will honor the works of two well-recognized female artists, Jenny Perez and Diana Contreras during an Art Talk on January 25, 2018 at 7:00 PM, as part of the celebrated Urban Legends exhibit, showcasing the works of iconic and emerging urban artists. During this talk, guests will have the unique opportunity to hear their personal take on the current state of urban art in Miami and the challenge of being a female artist in the male-dominated urban art community.

Since its debut during Miami Art Week in December 2017, Sagamore has extended the Urban Legends exhibit through February 28, 2018 for the public to peruse at their leisure. The exhibition is on view at the hotel 24/7 and private tours with the hotel’s resident art advisor can be made by appointment.

Considered one of the most significant art movements of the 21st century, urban art, also known as “street art” began as unsanctioned art in public or private spaces, placed guerilla-style for the general public to enjoy. The artists often have a political or societal narrative and choose to use the streets as their gallery. The aesthetic of urban art often riffs on advertising, or logos with heavy use of stencils or other methods that facilitate it’s putting up. As urban art has become more and more mainstream, popular urban artists have had gallery and museum shows, commissioned murals, and pieces sold at record prices for new work.

The Sagamore Hotel first introduced the genre to Miami with “The Stairwell Project” in 2008, offering a platform to recognize urban artists. Today, the Sagamore continues its commitment by producing an ambitious art program, showcasing the icons and “fathers” of street art together with some of the most recognized living artists, through an exhibit and live happenings.

The exhibit showcases some of the most influential names in the urban art community including Jojo Anavim, Bambi, Banksy, MrD1987, D*Face, Demsky, Faile, Shepard Fairey, Romain Froquet, Inkie, Invader, Keith Haring, L’Atlas, Jenny Perez, Zevs, and more in partnership with numerous international art galleries, and curated by Sebastien Laboureau, Sagamore Hotel’s Art Advisor, and urban art specialist.

WHERE:

Sagamore Hotel Miami Beach

1671 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

WHEN:

Thursday, January 25th @ 7PM