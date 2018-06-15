Scott Meyers Appointed Managing Partner of Akerman LLP

Addition of Leadership Role Will Help Drive and Implement Firm Strategy

Akerman LLP, a top 100 U.S. law firm serving clients across the Americas, today announced Scott A. Meyers has been named managing partner. An integral member of firm leadership, Meyers will help create, implement and drive enterprise-wide initiatives.

“Scott is a proven leader, accomplished member of our management team and exceptionally skilled at firm operations. Having Scott in this new role will accelerate our efforts to deliver an exceptional client experience through increased efficiencies across our firm,” said Akerman chairman and CEO, David I. Spector. “Prior to his appointment as managing partner, Scott served as the founding office managing partner of our Chicago office. During his tenure, he led the growth of that office from seven lawyers to nearly 60 in four years. He has the experience and esteem necessary to help lead Akerman as we build upon the firm’s vibrant legacy, and chart our next chapter.”

“I look forward to expanding upon the successes we achieved in Chicago and replicating them on a national scale,” said Meyers. In addition to serving as managing partner, Meyers will continue his complex commercial litigation legal practice focusing on securities, trade secrets, restrictive covenants and unfair competition, with an emphasis on hedge funds, investment advisers, private debt and equity funds, money managers and insurance brokerage companies.

The firm also announced the following leadership changes: Meg George succeeds Scott Meyers as office managing partner in Chicago. Beth Alcalde will serve as the firm’s inaugural professional development partner, overseeing professional development activities for the firm’s associates. Christopher Duke succeeds Alcalde as office managing partner of Akerman’s Palm Beach County, Fla., offices. Francisco Rodriguez will serve as deputy recruiting partner, responsible for identifying and recruiting lateral candidates to join Akerman’s growing enterprise.