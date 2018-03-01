Seasonal Cocktail Perfect for Miami Music Week!

Rosé Piscine takes a walk on the cocktail side with its new seasonal cocktail, the Piscine Sidecar. Known as the original still rosé specifically made to drink over ice, Rosé Piscine’s perfect spring cocktail whips up a tarty treat, which infuses the rosé with pomegranate, brandy, Cointreau and peach bitters.

Pisciné Sidecar

Ingredients:

Rosé Piscine

1 Pomegranate

Brandy

Cointreau

Peach Bitters (for taste)

Sugar

Instructions:

1. Place a half a cup of pomegranate seeds into glass.

2. Grind pomegranate seeds.

3. Add 3 parts Rosé Piscine

4. Add ¾ parts Brandy

5. Add ½ part of Brandy

4. Add a couple drops of Peach Bitters

6. Add ice, and shake well.

7. Add sugar to a martini glass rim.

8. Filter cocktail, add fruit & enjoy!