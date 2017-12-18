Season’s Eatings at BLT Prime!

Situated at the Trump National Doral Miami, BLT Prime invites guests to celebrate the holidays in style with delectable dining options for all guests to enjoy. Beginning on December 24th, BLT Prime will be offering a special three-course prix-fixe Christmas Eve menu priced at $98 per person (excluding tax and gratuity). Appetizers include the choice of Chestnut Volute or Sea Scallops; entrée selections include Striped Bass or Jackman’s Ranch Top Cap steak with a vegetable selection of either Heirloom Carrots or Roasted Acorn Squash; and the meal closes with a sweet finish of Buche de Noel or Caramel Pecan Tart. On Christmas Day, the feast commences with a sumptuous buffet spread for all to enjoy, priced at $98 per adult and $38 for children under 12 (excluding tax and gratuity). Offerings include Roasted Virginia Ham, Roast Prime Rib of Beef, Roast Chicken, Pan Seared Sea Brass, and a selection of pasta. Decadent desserts include Black Forest Cake, Yule Log Christmas Mousse, Sponge Christmas Cookies and more. To celebrate the arrival of 2018, on December 31st, BLT Prime is hosting an extravagant five-course prixe-fixe dinner priced at $275 per person (excluding tax and gratuity). Highlights to include a selection of Alaskan Halibut, Grilled Snapper, Wild Caught Scallops, Fillet Rossini, Braised Short Ribs, or Hudson Valley Duck. Dessert offerings are Buttermilk Caramel Mousse, Bananas Foster, and Chocolate Flourless Golden Clock. Telephone: (305) 591–6606. BLT Prime is located at Trump National Doral Miami®, 4400 NW 87th Avenue. www.bltprimemiami.com.

