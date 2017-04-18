This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The iconic hotel now features live music, piano player, cocktails and light bites by Sarsaparilla Club every Thursday to Sunday evening.

Shelborne South Beach launches new lively weekend events with The Cabaret South Beach. Florida’s top cabaret and piano performers will bring their vibrant energy to Shelborne’s iconic lobby bar, the Drawing Room. Hotel guests and local residents are invited to grab a specialty cocktail and become a part of the show as entertainers double as servers and singers – elevating the cabaret experience like never before.

Singers, dancers and piano players rotate between bartending and singing while working the crowd. The Cabaret South Beach will also have unique programming and special guests in the upcoming weeks and months.

Attendees can order from a light bites menu that features fan favorites from the Sarsaparilla Club’s executive chefs, Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth. Menu items include the celebrity chefs’ famous fried chicken, char-grilled beef burger, almost classic cesar salad, shrimp or chicken satay, beet & goat cheese dumplings, pork belly bacon steam buns, and more savory snacks.

From 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM there will be a “happy hour beat the clock”. During the 6:00 PM hour selected bites and drinks will cost $6 and then $7 during the 7:00 PM hour enjoy the sounds of live piano performances every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

WHERE

Drawing Room in Shelborne South Beach

1801 Collins Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33139

www.shelborne.com