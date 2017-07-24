SHORE CLUB SOUTH BEACH INTRODUCES NEW SUMMER FITNESS PROGRAM

Classes to Include Rooftop Yoga, Fit Camp and more

A luxurious oasis in the heart of South Beach, Shore Club Hotel, is introducing an energetic program of fitness and wellness classes, open to both hotel guests and locals. Experience the beauty of the Atlantic Ocean while enjoying rooftop yoga or stick your toes in the sand while taking part in an outdoor fit camp led by two of Miami’s most elite trainers – Libbyrae Troyer and Bryon Rizzi.

Bringing a modern mysticism to her everyday living that is shown through her teachings, Libbyrae Troyer shares a deep understanding of the subtle body, the feeling of being in alignment, and the importance of ritual. Bryon Rizzi is result-driven and has proven time and time again in his ability to take his clients and their bodies to the next level.

Rooftop Yoga with Libbyrae is offered on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:00 a.m., and Fit Camp by Bryon is offered beachside at Shore Club on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. Classes are free for hotel guests and $20 for Miami locals. Participants are invited to stay and experience the hotel’s pool and beach after the completion of their fitness session.

To book a spot in a fitness class, contact the Shore Club concierge at 305-695-3100 ext.3286, or send an email to shoreclub.concierge@sbe.com.

