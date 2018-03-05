SLOW FOOD MIAMI’S ANNUAL “SNAIL OF APPROVAL” TASTING PARTY RETURNS

FRIDAY, MARCH 16, 2018 AT THE PALMS HOTEL & SPA

Slow Food Miami’s “Snail of Approval” Tasting Party will return for a seventh successful year on Friday, March 16. Regarded as Miami’s Freshest Night Out, the annual celebration will be held from 7PM to 10PM at The Palms Hotel & Spa, home to trend-setting farm-to-table concept Essensia Restaurant & Lounge. This year’s unforgettable evening under the stars is possible thanks to partnerships with The Palms Hotel & Spa, Whole Foods, JetSet Sounds, Just Ask Boo, The Scout Guide Miami, and Brustman Carrino Public Relations. The tasting party will unite dozens of the city’s top chefs, and local growers and producers for a night of tasting and honoring Miami’s food scene.

General admission tickets are $98 per person in advance; $128 per person at the door. Tickets can be purchased here with all event proceeds benefiting Slow Food Miami’s Edible Garden Program. VIP Garden Sponsor tickets are $750 and includes a garden box for a school and free entry to Freshest Night Out with early bird admission at 6:30PM.

Ranked among the best resort hotels in Florida, The Palms Hotel & Spa balance of laid-back sophistication and focus on green practices provides the perfect location to host Slow Food Miami’s 7th Annual “Snail of Approval” Tasting Party. Guests will indulge in tastes from Miami’s farm-to-table best, including a mix of current 2017-2018 “Snail of Approval” honorees and past “Snail of Approval” winners. Current confirmed chefs and food artisans to date:

HONOREES

3030 Ocean

American Harvest

Artichoke Foods

Barton G. The Restaurant

Beaker & Gray

BeCultured Tempeh Miami

Books & Books

Cacao Art Chocolates

Chef David Catering

Della Bowls

Essensia Restaurant & Lounge at The Palms Hotel

Exquisito Chocolates

Glass and Vine

Grown

Miami Smokers

No Name Chinese

Pamela Wasabi

Serendipity Creamery

Shelbourne South Beach

Soul Tavern

Stiltsville Fish Bar

The Brick

The Strand at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

Angry Booch

Counter Culture Kombucha

Jojo Tea

Kelvin Slush

M.I.A. Beer Company

Per’La Speciality Roasters

Radiate Kombucha

St. Augustine Distillery

Titanic Brewery

Little River Cooperative

PG Tropicals

Seasons Farm Fresh

The event also features two awards, the coveted “People’s Choice” Award and the judge’s “Best Bite of the Night” Award. The evening’s celebrity host is INDULGE Miami magazine editor-in-chief Evan Benn, who will be joined by food writer Victoria P. Elliot and Eater Miami editor Olee Fowler; the trio will judge the Best Bite of the Night” Award. Guests will also have the opportunity to purchase school garden grants during the event.

The Slow Food Miami “Snail of Approval” points South Floridians and visitors to food that is good, clean and fair by identifying and honoring producers, purveyors and artisans who contribute to food and beverage quality, authenticity and sustainability. In its inaugural year (2010), nominations were solicited among Miami-Dade county farmers. Now nominations come from the general public and all nominations are vetted by the Slow Food Miami Snail of Approval Committee.

Find the “Snail of Approval” list on the Slow Food Miami website, as well as on the mobile app, The Slow Food Planet. The Palms Hotel & Spa is located at 3025 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach. Reduced valet is available for $20.

Follow #SnailMIA and #SFMFreshestNightOut on Twitter and Facebook for additional 2016-2017 participating honorees and the latest updates.