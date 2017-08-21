SoBe Wine & Self Storage Opens in Miami Beach

A brand new, state-of-the-art storage facility has opened in Miami Beach. Located at 633 Alton Road, SoBe Wine & Self Storage offers close to 1,000 storage units of varying sizes, including a temperature-controlled wine storage area and outdoor bicycle storage units.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce a new level of wine and self-storage to South Beach. There is nothing like this on the Beach. Residents and local business now have access to state-of-the-art wine and self-storage,” says David Blum, President of Better Management Systems, the management company for the owners.

The location and design of the facility is optimized to meet the varied storage needs of the surrounding community. The new, three-story building features versatile storage options including air-conditioned storage, covered parking on premise, specially designed truck parking, and cutting-edge security. It includes a broad range of unit sizes from small 5×5 lockers for individuals needing a little more space to 10×15 units that are great for business storage, with all sizes in between.

The wine storage area comprises more than 140 units in a climate-controlled environment, kept at 55 degrees Fahrenheit and 70 percent humidity. If a change in climate occurs, an alarm notifies the team. The units come in varying sizes, with the option of building custom-size units. This wine storage area has a biometric lock on the entrance, redundant refrigeration systems, and a backup generator. Carts are available to transport wine.

SoBe Wine & Self Storage offers desirable hours, with accessibility to units from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m, Monday through Sunday, and extended hours until 11 p.m. for wine storage customers.

Better Management Systems, under the direction of David and Eric Blum, consulted on this project beginning in 2009 during the zoning process. SoBe Wine & Self Storage is located in a highly populated, historic area with close proximity to residential, commercial and retail areas.

To rent a storage unit, please visit during office hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday – Friday; 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday; and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sunday. Located at 633 Alton Road, Miami Beach FL 33139. Units can be reserved directly on our website, www.sobestorage.com or by calling (305) 534-7474.