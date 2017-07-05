SORSO BY SCOTT CONANT POPS UP AT SCARPETTA

Cocktail Lab and Infusion Bar Open Through Summer at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Celebrity chef Scott Conant, of the award-winning Scarpetta by Scott Conant at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, is hosting a specialty pop-up located in Scarpetta’s gorgeous lounge. Sorso, a cocktail lab and infusion bar unveiled during the 2017 Food Network and Cooking Channel South Beach Wine and Food Festival and will continue into summer. Sorso, which means sip in Italian, offers guests a chance to sample one of mixology’s hottest trends – cocktails infused in a cold drip cocktail tower. Several cold-brew infusions will be offered daily as well as the opportunity to create your own bespoke cocktail from house-infused spirits, shrubs and syrups.

Bartenders and chefs have sourced the highest quality seasonal herbs, flowers, fruits, nuts and spices to create fresh and uniquely crafted cocktail concoctions, along with a selection of Italian bites. Cocktails ($17) brewed in the infusion towers include the Garden High Ball – Stoli vodka infused over cucumbers, basil and tomato and finished with Yuzu tonic and Eye Candy – Woodford Reserve bourbon infused over almonds, vanilla beans and dried apricots, and finished in an orange peel smoked glass with Amaro Montenegro. Signature infused cocktails on offer include a number of intriguing and creative choices including En Fuego – Jalapeno-infused Corazón tequila, Sauvignon Blanc, St. Germain, lemon and agave; True Bleau – Barr Hill gin, grapefruit soda and a pea flower infused ice cube; Crave – watermelon infused Russian Standard vodka, Aperol, cranberry, lime and mint, and Dime Piece – Herradura tequila infused with pineapple, Cointreau, cilantro lime and house made pineapple shrub. Bar staff will also be happy to create bespoke cocktails as well from house-infused spirits, shrubs and syrups like pineapple-vanilla infused Bacardi rum, orange-infused Campari, house-made pineapple shrub, raspberry-grapefruit syrup, lemon-ginger syrup and more.

To complement these whimsical libations, Conant has devised a bar menu of snacks and a few light bites including, Scarpetta Stromboli with caponata, spiced almonds, wild mushroom arancini with truffle oil, and an Antipasti Board with selections of salumi and cheese. Snacks and bites range from $6-$18. All cocktails are $17, except at Social Hour – each day from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., during which cocktails are priced at $12.

Sorso will be open from 6 p.m. to close, seven days a week at Scarpetta’s lounge and the adjacent al fresco terrace. Scarpetta is located at 4441 Collins Avenue, within the Sorrento Tower at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Dinner is served nightly beginning at 6 p.m. Dinner reservations are required and can be made by calling (877) 326-7412.