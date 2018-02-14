Soul Tavern Celebrates A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with the Miami Beach Community

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On February 11, Soul Tavern held a ribbon cutting ceremony led by founder Dr. Jason Gordon and the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce. Located in the bustling wellness community of Sunset Harbour, Soul Tavern serves as Miami’s first plant-based gastropub. The restaurant celebrates the debut of healthful fare for the body, mind, and spirit. Similar to a typical gastropub or tavern, guests experience a welcoming, laid-back space where they can indulge in comfort food, but with a plant-based twist. The menu is centered around the five Chinese elements of Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal, and Water, and Soul Tavern uses these elements in their dishes to help balance the body, mind, and spirit.

The restaurant is open daily with happy hour specials, Monday through Friday, and serves lunch and dinner, beer, wine, sake and cocktails at 1801 West Avenue on Miami Beach.

For more information, call 305.925.0799 or visit soultavern.com.