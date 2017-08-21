South Beach Seafood Week Kicks-off October 17

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The 5th Annual South Beach Seafood Week is back to kick off Miami’s globally-recognized stone crab season October 17-21, 2017 in the best way South Beach knows how!

This is not your typical Seafood Festival, but a high-end experience that showcases the talents of South Florida’s leading chefs and culinary masterminds via a diverse group of events, benefiting a great cause: CI Foundation’s EAT SMART program.

Saturday’s beachfront event, South Beach Seafood Festival, brought to you by Kendall Jackson and presented by Coca-Cola and Jack Daniel’s, spans four blocks and welcomes over 13,000 seafoodies to enjoy a day of fun in the sun in the Sobe Chic way. And this year, it’s all about the UPGRADE!

Choose your dishes as you please and pair them with complimentary all day open bars for 21 and over!

This year’s event site entrance will be at 14th and Ocean Drive. Guests will enjoy a day with their toes in the sand at #sobeseafood fest which spans all the way from 10th and Ocean to 14th and Ocean!

So much more than just food, Saturday’s festival includes:

Jackson Family Wine pairing experiences,

Live music at the Main Stage,

iHeart Radio DJs at the Jack Daniel’s Beach Club,

Life-size beach games,

Chef demonstrations in the Whole Foods Market Culinary Showcase,

VIP Experiences in the Land Rover N&S Dade Hospitality Village featuring the GOYA Culinary Pavilion,

The Coca-Cola Dance Club,

Casa Herradura,

Celebrity Cruises “The Edge” showcase,

Jackson Family Wines sensory garden experience, and so much more – right on the sand!

And for the VIPs, the hospitality village will stay open for a VIP-only After Party from 7-9 PM where you can dance the night away.

Experience the very best at South Beach’s ultimate Seafood Festival on October 21st, 2017! A full list of the 18 featured participating restaurants will be released in August, but enjoy a sneak peek at a few of our returning restaurant partners and this year’s list will WOW guests:

Joe’s Stone Crab

RED, the Steakhouse

Truluck’s

A Fish Called Avalon

Naked Taco & Naked Crab

Poseidon Greek Restaurant

CIBO Wine Bar….

And be sure to visit @sobeseafoodfest each day in August to uncover the full list of café’s during our “August Announcement Extravaganza”!

Festival tickets start at an affordable price of $45 which includes full admission and complimentary all day open bar. Choose from 60+ delicious large-portion menu items, from 18 of Miami’s best restaurants, creating item priced between $5-$8 only for the #SobeSeafood Fest day!

Get ready for stone crabs, stone crabs, and more stone crabs, along with lobster tempura skewers, mahi sliders, scallop BLTs, oysters, shrimp tacos, lobster roll waffle cones, crab cakes in a shell, grilled octopus, shrimp parmesan, surf n’ turf filet and lobster, and more.

VIP tickets are $150 and include $20 worth of food vouchers, access to the VIP Hospitality Village full of private samplings, private after-party and so much more. Event is open to the public, but must be 21+ to consume alcohol.

Ahead of Saturday’s festival, there’s loads of fun for the culinary inclined:

VIP Chef Showdown: Friday, October 21, 7-11PM

The ultimate CHEF SHOWDOWN, brought to you by Cambria Wines, and presented by GOYA, Herradura, Land Rover N&S Dade, and Celebrity Cruises. This is the battle of all battles, showcasing the best in Miami’s culinary seafood scene.

At this VIP night for all the true seafoodies, 14 chefs go head-to-head in 7 different seafood battles where YOU are the judge!

Reigning champions defending their titles are:

Chef Andre & Tyler Bienvenue of Joe’s Stone Crab in Battle Crab,

in Battle Crab, Chef Sean Brasel of Meat Market in Battle Surf ‘N Turf,

in Battle Surf ‘N Turf, Chef Dustin Atoigue of Mondrian South Beach in Battle Shrimp,

in Battle Shrimp, Chef Jean Delgado of Toro Toro in Battle Tuna,

in Battle Tuna, Chef Demetrios Pyliotis of Poseidon in Battle Fish,

in Battle Fish, Chef Bernie Matz of Bodega South Beach in Battle Taco.

in Battle Taco. …plus our brand new category: Battle Sushi

Throughout the night, guests will sample every chef’s dish and vote on their favorites! Each restaurant designs a sampling station around the tasting village, making it easy and fun for guests to eat, eat, eat and vote!

Chefs from each battle will then take the Macy’s Showcase Kitchen stage and prepare their dishes LIVE, while Miami’s favorite famous foodies will judge each showdown and add their votes to the guests’ votes gathered throughout the evening. It’s quite a show.

In addition to the Chef Showdown, guests will also enjoy the 2nd Annual Herradura Cocktail Showdown, hosted inside Casa Herradura! 10 top competing bartenders in South Florida will be making ocean inspired cocktails and this battle crowns Miami’s Best Bartender! The 2017 Battles will all be announced in September on @sobeseafoodfest social media.

(Friday’s Chef Showdown event is located in GOYA’s Culinary Pavilion at 11th & Ocean Drive, inside the Land Rover N&S Dade Hospitality Village.)

VIP Weekend passes are available for Friday and Saturday! Hotel packages are available through our host hotel properties, Mondrian or Shelborne. Email info@sobeseafoodfest.com for booking information.

South Beach Seafood Week kicks off Tuesday night, October 17th – with various events throughout the week:

Tuesday, October 17, 6-10 PM: ALL NEW Crabs, Slabs, and Cabs at Shelborne Hotel , presented by Jackson Family Wines and Menin Hospitality

, presented by Jackson Family Wines and Menin Hospitality Wednesday, October 19, 6-10 PM: Cooking & Cocktails at Meat Market, hosted by GOYA, Herradura, and Meat Market

hosted by GOYA, Herradura, and Meat Market Thursday, October 20, 6-10 PM: An Evening at Joe’s Stone Crab, presented by La Crema

Tickets can be purchased for all events at www.sobeseafoodfest.com with additional information found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter @sobeseafoodfest. See you in October!