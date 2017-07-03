South Florida Akerman Lawyers Honored Once Again in Legal 500 List

Twelve distinguished Akerman lawyers in South Florida were selected in their areas of practice in the 2017 United States Tenth-Year Edition of The Legal 500. The individuals chosen were based on client and peer recognitions.

The rating service has ranked the firm among the best in the U.S. in five practice areas, including M&A: Middle Market (Sub-$500 Million); Labor and Employment -Immigration, and three categories within Real Estate and Construction – Construction, Land Use/Zoning and Real Estate.

The South Florida team lawyers and their categories in which they were honored for goes as followed:

Fort Lauderdale

Real Estate and Construction – Construction

– Stacy Bercun Bohm

Miami

Labor and Employment – Immigration

– Maria I. Casablanca

M&A: Middle Market (Sub-$500 Million)

– Jonathan L. Awner

– Martin G. Burkett

– Mary V. Carroll

– Teddy D. Klinghoffer

– Stephen K. Roddenberry

– Carl D. Roston, honored for the second time among The Legal 500’s elite list of “Leading Lawyers.”

Real Estate and Construction – Land Use/Zoning

– Neisen O. Kasdin

Real Estate and Construction – Real Estate

– Richard Bezold

– Carol L. Schoffel Faber

– Eric D. Rapkin