South Florida Residents and Guests will be treated to a Klezmer and Cantorial Concert featuring 2 world renowned entertainers, Cantor Benzion Miller and Moldavian Pan Flutist Constantin Moscovich.

United Jewish Generations presents another Grand Klezmer Concert featuring Klezmer, and Cantorial music. The world-renowned cantor, Bentzion Miller will thrill the audience with his brilliant tenor voice, accompanied by Tekiah Orchestra’s 6 piece band. This year’s concert will also feature the internationally-renowned Moldavian Pan Flutist, Constantin Moscovich. Constantin will enhance the Klezmer music with his unique Moldavian instrument which is actually great for Klezmer music with its special pitch and lovely sounds.

The performance will take place at the North Miami Beach Julius Littman Performing Arts Theatre on Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 2PM. Tickets are priced from $10 and up. Tickets can be purchased online at www.UnitedJewishGenerations.com/Klezmer and at the following stores; Torah Treasures in Miami Beach, Solutions Pharmacy in Sunny Isles and Aspaclaria Judaica in Aventura. (Aspa Claria ticket sales are from 10 AM – 1 PM only.)

Benzion Miller is considered one of the foremost cantors internationally. From the Israeli Philharmonic Orchestra, the London Symphony, Barcelona National Symphony Orchestra, Budapest State Opera, and many more, Benzion officiates at the same pulpit that the famous Cantor Moshe Koussevitzky occupied! Constantin Moscovich has wowed audiences in Istanbul, Baku, Khazakstan, Israel, the Kremlin and at Carnegie Hall. He is highly sought after and truly a music genius.

This show has been made possible with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor, the Board of County Commissioners, & other anonymous donors.

This show is a project of United Jewish Generations, a Chabad organization run by Rabbi Menachem Smith. Their mission is to bring happiness and enjoyment to the Jewish senior citizen population. Attendees are encouraged to buy tickets early, as this event has sold out in the past! For more info call (305) 770-4540 or email admin@unitedjewishgenerations.com.

Mushky Sossonko

(305) 770 4540

www.UnitedJewishGenerations.com