South Florida’s Culinary Community Comes Together for a Cause: 30th Annual Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry Returns on April 27, 2018

Top chefs, restaurateurs and mixologists join forces to help end childhood hunger in America

Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign invites South Florida residents to sip and sample the area’s most celebrated culinary creations to help kids in need at this year’s 30th annual Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry on April 27, 2018. Hosted at Ice Palace Films Studios, the annual tasting event will feature gourmet cuisine and libations crafted by the city’s top chefs, sommeliers, mixologists and brewers as they unite to raise funds to ensure all children in America have access to the healthy food they need, every day.

One-hundred-percent of proceeds from the event benefit No Kid Hungry’s work to end childhood hunger in America.

The 30th annual tasting event will take place from 7PM to 10PM, followed by an exclusive Chef’s Party for VIP ticket holders at Wynwood’s own R House from 10PM to midnight. Led by Chef Chairman Timon Balloo, South Florida’s culinary tastemakers will provide guests with scrumptious bite-size fare, craft cocktails and delectable desserts. The benefit will also feature a Giving Tree with exclusive culinary themed prize packages.

The party will continue just down the street at R House where Chef/Owner Rocco Carulli will team up with additional restaurants to treat guests to tasty bites and pours late into the night. The evening soiree will be hosted by media personality, Roberto “Kiko” Suarez.

One in six children in America struggles with hunger, including more than 1.1 million kids in Florida. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger nationwide by ensuring that kids start the day with a nutritious breakfast and families learn the skills they need to shop and cook on a budget. Since the campaign’s launch, No Kid Hungry and its partners have connected kids struggling with hunger to more than 775 million meals.

In 2017, South Florida’s Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry raised enough to connect hungry kids in need with up to 680,000 healthy meals. Local beneficiaries include Florida Impact, FLIPANY and Feeding South Florida.

South Florida’s Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry is supported by national co-presenting sponsors Citi and Sysco®, national media sponsor Food Network, national sponsor OpenTable and local sponsors Mike Sipe Entertainment, Events on the Loose, Breakthru Beverage, Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, Estrella Damm, CBS4, iHeartRadio, Social Thinkking and Brustman Carrino Public Relations.

Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry tickets start at $150. For additional information and to purchase tickets, please visit: www.nokidhungry.com/miami.

Notable South Florida culinary talent and eateries participating to date include:

3030 Ocean

4 Rivers Smokehouse

Alter

American Social Brickell

Area 31

Bar Collins at Loews Miami Beach Hotel

Bazaar By Jose Andres

Beaker & Gray

Bird & Bone at The Confidante Miami Beach

Biscayne Bay Brewing

BLT Prime

Boulud Sud Miami

Bourbon Steak

Bubbles + Pearls & Bowls + Buns

Burlock Coast

Byblos

Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar

Concrete Beach Brewery

Corsair kitchen and bar

COYO Taco

EDGE Steak & Bar

Finka Table & Tap

Fooq’s

Glass & Vine

Gold Marquess Fine Chinese Cuisine

Habitat

Itamae

Wakefield Brewing

Kuro at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

KYU

Lure Fishbar

Macchialina

Mason

Meat Market Miami Beach

NaiYaRa

Paulie Gee’s Miami

Per’La Specialty Roasters

Phuc Yea

PLANT MIAMI

R House Wynwood

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Stiltsville Fish Bar

StripSteak by Michael Mina

Stubborn Seed

SUGARCANE raw bar grill

SuViche

Tanuki

Temple Street Eatery

the Cafe at Books & Books

The Salty Donut

The Strand

The Tank Brewing Co.

Three & No. 3 Social

Whisk Gourmet Food + Catering

Wynwood Brewing Company