South Florida’s Culinary Community Comes Together for a Cause: 30th Annual Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry Returns on April 27, 2018

Top chefs, restaurateurs and mixologists join forces to help end childhood hunger in America
Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign invites South Florida residents to sip and sample the area’s most celebrated culinary creations to help kids in need at this year’s 30th annual Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry on April 27, 2018. Hosted at Ice Palace Films Studios, the annual tasting event will feature gourmet cuisine and libations crafted by the city’s top chefs, sommeliers, mixologists and brewers as they unite to raise funds to ensure all children in America have access to the healthy food they need, every day.
One-hundred-percent of proceeds from the event benefit No Kid Hungry’s work to end childhood hunger in America.
The 30th annual tasting event will take place from 7PM to 10PM, followed by an exclusive Chef’s Party for VIP ticket holders at Wynwood’s own R House from 10PM to midnight. Led by Chef Chairman Timon Balloo, South Florida’s culinary tastemakers will provide guests with scrumptious bite-size fare, craft cocktails and delectable desserts. The benefit will also feature a Giving Tree with exclusive culinary themed prize packages.
The party will continue just down the street at R House where Chef/Owner Rocco Carulli will team up with additional restaurants to treat guests to tasty bites and pours late into the night. The evening soiree will be hosted by media personality, Roberto “Kiko” Suarez.
One in six children in America struggles with hunger, including more than 1.1 million kids in Florida. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger nationwide by ensuring that kids start the day with a nutritious breakfast and families learn the skills they need to shop and cook on a budget. Since the campaign’s launch, No Kid Hungry and its partners have connected kids struggling with hunger to more than 775 million meals.
In 2017, South Florida’s Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry raised enough to connect hungry kids in need with up to 680,000 healthy meals. Local beneficiaries include Florida Impact, FLIPANY and Feeding South Florida.
South Florida’s Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry is supported by national co-presenting sponsors Citi and Sysco®, national media sponsor Food Network, national sponsor OpenTable and local sponsors Mike Sipe Entertainment, Events on the Loose, Breakthru Beverage, Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, Estrella Damm, CBS4, iHeartRadio, Social Thinkking and Brustman Carrino Public Relations.
Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry tickets start at $150. For additional information and to purchase tickets, please visit: www.nokidhungry.com/miami.
Notable South Florida culinary talent and eateries participating to date include:
3030 Ocean
4 Rivers Smokehouse
Alter
American Social Brickell
Area 31
Bar Collins at Loews Miami Beach Hotel
Bazaar By Jose Andres
Beaker & Gray
Bird & Bone at The Confidante Miami Beach
Biscayne Bay Brewing
BLT Prime
Boulud Sud Miami
Bourbon Steak
Bubbles + Pearls & Bowls + Buns
Burlock Coast
Byblos
Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar
Concrete Beach Brewery
Corsair kitchen and bar
COYO Taco
EDGE Steak & Bar
Finka Table & Tap
Fooq’s
Glass & Vine
Gold Marquess Fine Chinese Cuisine
Habitat
Itamae
Wakefield Brewing
Kuro at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
KYU
Lure Fishbar
Macchialina
Mason
Meat Market Miami Beach
NaiYaRa
Paulie Gee’s Miami
Per’La Specialty Roasters
Phuc Yea
PLANT MIAMI
R House Wynwood
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Stiltsville Fish Bar
StripSteak by Michael Mina
Stubborn Seed
SUGARCANE raw bar grill
SuViche
Tanuki
Temple Street Eatery
the Cafe at Books & Books
The Salty Donut
The Strand
The Tank Brewing Co.
Three & No. 3 Social
Whisk Gourmet Food + Catering
Wynwood Brewing Company
