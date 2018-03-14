SPINNIN RECORDS x NAUTILUS SOUTH BEACH AND WALL MIAMI ANNOUNCE MIAMI MUSIC WEEK PARTIES

With Miami Music Week around the corner, Spinnin Records joins forces with Nautilus South Beach to announce their week-long dance festivities. Also participating with an impressing lineup is W South Beach’s WALL, who will keep guests shuffling through the night. Details on both venues below.

Nautilus South Beach

Nautilus South Beach will transform into Spinnin Hotel presented by Spinnin Records.

Hosting pool parties from March 20 – 25, the hotel will feature big named DJs in town for Miami Music Week in partnership with Diskolab. The week-long event includes Spinnin’ Sessions on Wednesday, March 21, Robin Schulz and Friends on Thursday, March 22, Heartfeldt Poolparty on Friday, March 23, Sander Van Doorn Presents on Saturday, March 24 and Spinnin’ Deep on Sunday, March 25. Power 96 will also be on property covering the event through the week with live interviews.

WALL

WALL prepares an over the top Miami Music Week with confirmed headlining acts including The Modern Love Affair with Damian Lazarus and Lee Burridge kicking off the EDM week at Favela Beach on Tuesday, March 20. The week continues with It’s All About The Music with Marco Carola and Lauren Lane on Wednesday, March 21, vivacious duo Nervo and The Him on decks on Thursday, March 22, the return of Instagram sensation turned DJ Gianluca Vacchi and friends Sebastian Yatra, Willy William, Mark & Kremont, Nicola Zucchi and a surprise guest on Friday, March 23, Guy Gerber and Martin Buttrich on Saturday, March 24, and Benny Benassi closing out the week with an electric bash on Sunday, March 25.