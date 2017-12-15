Sports Illustrated Supermodel Hannah Jeter and SI Models Celebrate SI Swimsuit Island Announcement in Miami Beach

Sports Illustrated magazine announced the launch of SI Swimsuit Island– a three-day fundraising VIP experience debuting in Miami February 2018, which will benefit Hurricane Relief Efforts to all islands affected this past hurricane season. Joined by the new City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, the magazine held a the press conference with SI models, which included Kate Bock, Samantha Hoopes and Sports Illustrated rookies Danielle Herrington, Chase Carter, and Raven Lyn. After the press conference, the girls hosted an intimate bungalow party at W South Beach.

A day of excitement was capped off with an evening with supermodel cover girl Hannah Jeter and Jeter and US Olympic Gymnast & SI Swimsuit model Aly Raisman reuniting with the Sports Illustrated cast for an exclusive cocktail party at W South Beach’s WET Pool. Giving a glimpse of the upcoming experiential February event, the ladies mingled effortlessly and chatted with guests.

Notable faces in attendance included Chris Stone, Ricky Arriola, Lenny and Lisa Hochstein¸ Alan Boyer, Tanzania Flagler, Blaine Roush and Ben Watts.

SI Swimsuit Island is an exclusive once in a lifetime experience, celebrating all cover models from 1964 to today, and will feature various events, including dinners with super chefs, exclusive concert by some of the biggest names in the industry and VIP activations. Tickets sales will range from General Admission priced at $150 and VIP tickets at $650.

The February activation will also serve as a celebration for its February issue and the magazine and ladies commitment to helping communities in need.

