There’s something so delectable about the scent of Spring. With blooming flowers, glittering sunshine, and greenery everywhere…the Spring season simply lifts you up! A bright mood is usually complemented by the desire to be good to yourself. For me, there’s no better way to do so than to fill your body with nutrient-packed foods. Spring salads complete with fresh local ingredients is the ideal way to welcome this blossoming season!

Strawberry and Cucumber Salad

For salad:

8 oz. strawberries, sliced

1 small or ½ large cucumber, peeled if desired, thinly sliced

5 oz. fresh baby spinach

2-3 green onions, white and green parts, thinly sliced

½ cup raw almonds, roughly chopped

For dressing:

2 Tbsp. Greek yogurt

2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp. fresh basil, finely chopped

1-2 tsp. honey, to taste

salt and pepper, to taste

Arugula and Blackberry Salad

For salad:

6-8 ounces fresh arugula

8-12 ounces fresh blackberries

4 ounces goat cheese (crumbled)

½ cup toasted hazelnuts, roughly chopped

For dressing:

3 Tablespoons blackberry jam (seedless)

4 Tablespoons white balsamic vinegar

6 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 garlic clove, finely minced

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

¼-1/2 teaspoon grainy or Dijon mustard

salt and pepper, to taste

Blueberry and Basil Salad

For salad:

2-3 cups Fresh basil leaves

1 cucumber, thinly sliced (peel if waxed)

1 cup blueberries, washed

¼ to ½ cup pepitas (pumpkin seeds)

For dressing (Vanilla Bean Vinaigrette):

¼ to ½ vanilla bean, scraped

2 Tbsp. white balsamic vinegar

4 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp. honey

½ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper (or to taste)

¼ teaspoon salt