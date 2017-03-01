There’s something so delectable about the scent of Spring. With blooming flowers, glittering sunshine, and greenery everywhere…the Spring season simply lifts you up! A bright mood is usually complemented by the desire to be good to yourself. For me, there’s no better way to do so than to fill your body with nutrient-packed foods. Spring salads complete with fresh local ingredients is the ideal way to welcome this blossoming season!
Strawberry and Cucumber Salad
For salad:
8 oz. strawberries, sliced
1 small or ½ large cucumber, peeled if desired, thinly sliced
5 oz. fresh baby spinach
2-3 green onions, white and green parts, thinly sliced
½ cup raw almonds, roughly chopped
For dressing:
2 Tbsp. Greek yogurt
2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
1 Tbsp. fresh basil, finely chopped
1-2 tsp. honey, to taste
salt and pepper, to taste
Arugula and Blackberry Salad
For salad:
6-8 ounces fresh arugula
8-12 ounces fresh blackberries
4 ounces goat cheese (crumbled)
½ cup toasted hazelnuts, roughly chopped
For dressing:
3 Tablespoons blackberry jam (seedless)
4 Tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
6 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 garlic clove, finely minced
1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
¼-1/2 teaspoon grainy or Dijon mustard
salt and pepper, to taste
Blueberry and Basil Salad
For salad:
2-3 cups Fresh basil leaves
1 cucumber, thinly sliced (peel if waxed)
1 cup blueberries, washed
¼ to ½ cup pepitas (pumpkin seeds)
For dressing (Vanilla Bean Vinaigrette):
¼ to ½ vanilla bean, scraped
2 Tbsp. white balsamic vinegar
4 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
1 tsp. honey
½ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper (or to taste)
¼ teaspoon salt
