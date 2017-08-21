Spris Goes South! First Franchise Slated Open in South Miami

The gourmet pizzeria will now have a total of four tempting locations throughout South Florida.

Fans of cheesy, blistering, brick-oven pizza rejoice! Graspa Group’s artisan pizzeria Spris (pronounced “sprees”) is opening its fourth South Florida location in the up-and-coming neighborhood of South Miami. Taking over the former Buns & Buns space, the gourmet pizzeria will be serving up its delectably addictive pies and pasta dishes as the restaurant’s very first franchise location. The new Spris is slated to open August 2017.

Graspa Group, one of Miami’s top restaurant management companies, specializes in restaurants focused on an age-old Italian combination: good food and good people. This simple recipe has earned them several awards and significant recognition within the hospitality industry over the years for iconic restaurants such as Segafredo on Lincoln Road and Salumeria 104 in Midtown Miami.

Graziano Sbroggio, founder of Graspa Group, is thrilled about the new location, as it is the first Spris Pizza franchise for the group. Born and raised in Italy, Graziano was introduced to the restaurant industry at a young age. His parents owned an authentic trattoria called La Cappellata in Treviso, Italy. It was there that Graziano developed his passion for cuisine while honing his skills as a restaurateur. In 1990, he found himself on South Beach where he later become the managing partner and co-owner of TiramesU. Eight years later, Graziano delivered authentic, brick-oven pizza to the hungry Miami masses in the form of Spris.

“When I first met David, I immediately knew he would be the perfect match. When selecting a location, we always try to follow these rules – family oriented neighborhood where we can bring our authentic Italian pizza to a friendly ambience. South Miami is an upcoming community and a perfect fit for Spris Pizza.”

David Funes, the owner of the first Spris franchise, is also excited about this new endeavor. “After years of owning and operating restaurants in Paris, I was looking for a new challenge. I had the opportunity to meet Graziano and thought it was a wonderful opportunity considering we’re both from Europe, have an entrepreneurial spirit and a love for food and hospitality like no other. We can’t wait to give South Miami the Best Artisan pizza in town!”

The new location will have the same look and feel as the Midtown venue and will seat up to 85 people, including 55 indoor seats. Guests will delight in over 30 different kinds of light, airy and perfectly crisped brick-oven pies, like the Genovese with creamy mozzarella, Antico Casale-imported tomato sauce, pesto, olives and garlic or the breakfast-in-a-pie Carbonara, with Italian bacon and a runny sunny-side egg. The ingredients for each of their thin crust pies are sourced from local providers—much like they do in Italy. Spris also offers whole wheat and gluten-free options.

While Spris’ main attraction is its perfect pizza, it also offers a wide variety of delectable edibles, from entree salads to fresh paninis. Will beer and wine be available? Naturally. As will a decadently sweet dessert menu that includes an assortment of creamy gelatos and the Nutellino, a calzone stuffed hazelnut chocolate and topped with whipped cream.

Spris Pizza was awarded a rating of “Excellent” from Zagat and has been celebrated by the press as “Miami’s Best Pizza” (Miami New Times) and “Best Gourmet Pizza” for four consecutive years (SunPost).

For more information on Spris, visit www.sprispizza.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram at @sprispizza.

Brand New Location

Spris | 5748 Sunset Drive, Miami, FL 33143

Grand Opening Party | September 2017 | Open to The Public