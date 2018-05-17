Step inside the record-breaking Miami Beach penthouse that JUST sold for $26M

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Douglas Elliman Power Brokers Close $26M Record Breaking Miami Beach Condo

Miami Beach’s most sought after penthouse located on Ocean Dr. in the South of Fifth neighborhood has sold for $26,000,000, the highest priced residential transaction in the last 12 months for Miami-Dade County. Representing both sides of the deal were Miami’s power duos & top ranked brokers of Douglas Elliman Eloy Carmenate & Mick Duchon representing the buyer & Bill Hernandez & Bryan Sereny who represented the seller.

Located at 321 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, FL, is the only full floor oceanfront penthouse in South Beach which a 36ft infinity pool overlooking open ocean views. The 13,220 sqft 2 story penthouse boasts nearly 7,000 sf of interior space, a private 5,223 sqft roof deck with 36 ft infinity pool, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, and massive entertaining space with a dining table that fits about 40 people. Offering an abundance of light and space with 360-degree ocean & city views enjoyed from a comfortable height 100 ft above the beach. The penthouse has 5 bedrooms including staff quarters, 5 baths and 2 half baths. 321 Ocean is an exclusive collection of 21 luxury residences in the heart of Miami Beach’s most desirable neighborhood, South of Fifth. Each home is a unique creation in an intimate and breathtaking setting.

The property was owned by an American-Russian financer who had the property listed with Bill Hernandez and Bryan Sereny with Douglas Elliman and sold the property to an undisclosed buyer for $26,000,000 represented by Mick Duchon & Eloy Carmenate of Douglas Elliman. The transaction is the highest priced residential condo real estate deal for Miami-Dade in last 12 months and highest priced condo sale in South Beach since 2014.

Address: 321 Ocean Dr. PH, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Closing Price: $26,000,000

Listing Agents: Bill Hernandez & Bryan Sereny of Douglas Elliman’s Bill And Bryan Team

Buyers Agents: Eloy Carmenate & Mick Duchon of Douglas Elliman’s Carmenate + Duchon Residential

Bed/Bath: 5bedroom/5baths/2half baths

SQFT: 6807 interior with 6,413 sq ft of exterior including (5,223 sq ft roof deck)

TOTAL SQFT: 13,220

Standout Features:

The only full floor oceanfront penthouse in South Beach. This 13,220 sf 2 story Penthouse has it all: nearly 7,000 sf of interior space, a private 5,223 sf roof deck w/ 36 ft infinity pool, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, and massive entertaining space. It offers and abundance of light and space, and has a plethora of luxury specifications. 360 ocean & city views enjoyed from a comfortable height 100 ft above the beach.