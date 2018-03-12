STILTSVILLE FISH BAR INTRODUCES WEEKDAY LUNCH SERVICE AND NEW HEMINGWAY’S HAPPY HOUR

Miami Beach’s hottest new waterfront restaurant, Stiltsville Fish Bar in Sunset Harbour, is expanding its hours to include lunch service. Available Monday through Friday from 11:30AM to 4:00PM, diners can now drop in during the week for the rustic, delicious, seafaring fare that has helped chef/ partner Janine Booth nab her recent James Beard “Rising Star” award nomination. Crafted with chef/partner Jeff McInnis, the new menu includes Stiltsville favorites along with dishes of lighter fare from the Skinny Mermaid Menu thoughtfully prepared with the health-conscious guest in mind, featuring locally sourced ingredients, inclusive of vegan options. Beyond lunch, the restaurant is also introducing a novel idea – Hemingway’s Happy Hour featuring a vibrant cocktail menu and drink specials intended to encourage guests to kick back and enjoy good company, good food and the blissful bay breeze. The Happy Hour will be offered weekdays from 5PM to 7PM at Stiltsville’s bar.

Divided between Snacks & Small Plates, Lunch Plates, Salads, Po’ Boys, Burgers and Bakery, there are lunch options galore. Guests can dive into Stiltsville signature Snacks & Small Plates such as Smoked Fish Dip ($9) with cherry wood smoked local catch, house pickles, and thyme and butter toasted saltines; Green Eggs and Ham ($7) with green deviled eggs, crispy country ham and pickles; Sweet Corn Spoon Bread ($11) with buttermilk cream and scallions and the option of adding butter poached lobster (+$13); and Crispy “Coconut Shrimp” ($12) with kataifi wrapped local shrimp, roasted Miami coconut and key lime.

Po’ Boys choices range from Today’s Catch ($14) – guest’s choice of blackened, lemon roasted or fried, fresh fish, boggy bayou aioli on a toasted French baguette with green kohlrabi slaw; Cajun Oyster ($13) with grilled spicy andouille sausage remoulade and creole squash slaw; and New Orleans Style Fried Shrimp ($15) with buttermilk and spiced, crispy shrimp with big easy barbeque and creole squash slaw. Classic dishes in Lunch Plates include a Surf and Turf Basket ($14) with bay leaf and lime crusted fried chicken drum sticks and spicy fish wings; Skrimp N’ Grits ($19) with stone ground grits, creole sausage, melted tomatoes, sweet peas and shrimp butter; Bayleaf and Citrus Crusted Fried Chicken ($19) served with watermelon pickle salad and Stiltsville hot sauce.

The Skinny Mermaid Menu encompasses Vegan Salads & Small Plates, Lettuce Wraps & Lunch Plates and a selection of Sides. Highlights include The Hammock Salad ($9/$15) with grapefruit, local hearts of palm, avocado, local tomatoes and butter crunch lettuce; Smoked Fish Salad Lettuce Wrap Po’Boy ($14) with wood smoked, roasted and chilled local catch, lettuce tomato and house made pickles; and the Big Fish for 2 (M.P.) – a steamed, Key lime dusted whole snapper with lemon basil salsa verde.

Sides ($6) include Chilled Watermelon and Pickles; Stone Ground Local Grits with grilled sweet corn; Pork Belly Bacon; Chilled Kohlrabi & Chayote with crisp snap peas; Lemonade Brined and Charred Broccoli; Petite Spinach Salad and Fingerling Potato Tostones “Fries”.

For a sweet finish, the Bakery section features Sugar Dusted Beignets ($9) with chicory coffee and blood orange anglaise; Key Lime Pie ($9) with toasted coconut, key lime custard and whipped cream; Sticky Meyer Lemon Cake ($9) flourless lemon cake, strawberries and whipped cream; Warm Blueberry Pie ($12) with cornmeal crust and lemon basil ice cream; and Banana Cream Pie ($10) served in a jar with chocolate wafer and toffee sauce.

In addition to the introduction of lunch, Stiltsville Fish Bar is upgrading its weekly Happy Hour menu to reflect the spirit and zest for life of the one and only Ernest Hemingway. Hemingway’s Happy Hour was created on the premise that the best things in life are to be experienced in the moment – cue light bites and refreshing cocktails. Off the Hook cocktails ($7) include J&T Martini – Elyx vodka, Vermouth and apricot liqueur; Southern Tropics – Buffalo Trace, Redemption Rye, Curacao, pineapple and lemon juice; Walking on Stilts – Glenlivet Founder Reserve, St. Germain and Cynar 40; and Dark & Stormy with a Chance of Snow – Gosling Rum, coconut rum, lime juice and ginger beer. Also on offer: select wines by the glass ($6) and all draft beers ($5).

Stiltsville Fish Bar is located at 1787 Purdy Avenue on Miami Beach. The restaurant is open for lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30AM to 4PM. Dinner is served Sunday through Thursday from 5PM to 11PM, Friday and Saturday from 5PM to midnight. Brunch is available Saturday & Sunday from 11AM to 4PM. Hemingway’s Happy Hour is Monday through from Friday 5PM – 7PM. Daily fish market with grab n’ go options available. Telephone: (786) 353-0477; www.stiltsvillefishbar.com

