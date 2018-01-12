StripSteak by Michael Mina at Fontainebleau Miami Beach  To Host Pairing Dinner with PlumpJack Winery

Honoring the inauguration of the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach in 1954, Cellar 1954 is a dinner series that highlights and pairs the world’s most prestigious wines and spirits with the award-winning cuisine of the restaurant’s signature dining spots. For January’s Cellar 1954, StripSteak by Michael Mina will be hosting an exclusive wine pairing dinner featuring selections from Napa Valley’s PlumpJack, Cade and Odette Wineries on Wednesday, January 24, 2018.

Beginning at 7 p.m., guests will enjoy a three-course dinner, hosted by the sister wineries’ Winemaker Danielle Cyrot StripSteak’s talented culinary team headed by Chef de Cuisine William Crandall will expertly pair each course. The dinner is priced at $250 per person (all inclusive). Seating is limited.

StripSteak by Michael Mina is located at 4441 Collins Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33140 inside Fontainebleau Miami Beach directly off the Chateau lobby. Dinner is served nightly beginning at 6 p.m. For reservations, call (877) 326-7412. For more information, please visit fontainebleau.com/stripsteak.

Follow StripSteak by Michael Mina @dineBLEAU

Appetizer

Alaskan King Crab Aguachile

Watermelon Radish, Green Apple, Sorrel

Cade Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley 2016

Entrée

Surf & Turf

Rhode Island Sea Scallop, Hudson Valley Foie Gras, Black Truffle

Plumpjack Reserve Chardonnay, Napa Valley 2016

40 Day Dry-Aged NY StripSteak

Black Garlic, Parsley Cream, Tellicherry Au Poivre

Duet of Cabernet Sauvignon:

Cade Estate, Howell Mountain 2014

Odette Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, Stags Leap District 2014

Dessert

Trio of Cheese

Comte Dauphine, Idiazabal Sable, Lamb Chopper

Plumpjack Syrah, Napa Valley 2015