Summer Cocktail Jams – Cocktails + Songs Mashup for the Summer

Predicting the “summer jams” is a seasonal rite of passage, but equally important is determining what drinks will be your jam. To help with your readers’ cocktail selection, we have rounded up the best summer 2018 cocktail recipes for each music genre and the must croons they accompany.

Song: All in the Invasion of Privacy album by Cardi B

Cocktail: The Zing Ting



Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy, the No. 1 album on the charts, pairs perfect with The Zing Ting, which would easily top #1 the Cocktail Chart – if there ever was one. The drinks combination of Gran Añejo

Barceló, muddled ginger, lemon juice, apple cider and honey syrup creates a taste as fierce and spicy as the female rapper.

Ingredients

1.75 ounces Gran Añejo Barceló

1 ounce fresh lemon juice

1 ounce apple juice (cider)

1 ounce honey syrup (25% water to 75%honey)

.25 ounces fresh ginger juice (or muddled ginger)

Instructions:

Shake and strain over ice into rocks glass

Garnish with lemon zest wrapped around luxardo cherry

Song: IDGAF by Dua Lipa

Cocktail: Norman’s Revenge

Hold your head high and your glass of Norman’s Revenge

higher, as you belt out IDGAF by Dua Lipa – aka, your new breakup anthem. Created by Miami’s No.3 Social, the drink mixes tequila, agave nectar, lime juice and jalapeño for the most requested taste of the summer.

Ingredients:

2oz Tequila Reposado

1oz light agave nectar

1oz fresh lime juice

3 slices of jalapeño

Glassware: rocks glass

Ice: Kold-Draft

Garnish: jalapeño lime flag, gunpowder salt

Instructions:

Add ingredients in tin, shake vigorously and strain over fresh ice.

Song: X (Equis) by Nicky Jam & J Balvin

Cocktail: Yellow Tail

Sweet and zesty, Seaspice’s Yellow Tail is the perfect cocktail jam as it has a perennial effect much like the upbeat pop sounds on Nicky Jam and J Balvin’s X (Equis), which you will inevitably keep on repeat.

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. Pisco 100

¾ oz. lime juice

¾ tablespoon sugar

1 oz. passion fruit juice

Basil

Jalapeño

Instructions:

Muddle basil and jalapeño in the shaker. Add in all the ingredients and shake vigorously. Strain contents on the rocks and garnish with jalapeño and a basil leaf.

Song: The Middle by Zedd, Marren Morris & Grey

Cocktail: El Biembien

A bonfire in a glass, Ron Barceló’s fiery drink El Biembien uses Barceló Gran Platinum, Barceló Añejo, Barceló Imperial, lime juice, passion fruit, pineapple juice, syrup, and velvet falernum to keep you energized as you dance to The Middle by Zedd, Marren Morris & Grey.

Ingredients:

1 oz Ron Barceló Gran Platinum

1 oz Ron Barceló Anejo

1 oz Ron Barceló Imperial

.5 oz lime juice

.5 oz passion fruit

.5 oz pineapple juice

.5 oz simple syrup

.5 oz Velvet Falernum

Instructions:

Shake and strain into a tiki mug over crushed ice

Garnish with a half lime inverted into a cup filled with a sugar cube soaked in overproof rum, light on fire and serve