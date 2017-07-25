The GMCVB launched its Summer of Temptations campaign aimed at enticing Floridians to explore many options to Vacation in Your Own Backyard. With more than 65 participating hotels in Greater Miami and the Beaches, there are enticing special offers and discounts. The campaign runs through September 30, 2017, and will include not just discounts on hotel stays but complimentary breakfasts, valet parking, activities and internet. For more information on the special offers visit MiamiSummerTemptations.com.

The Summer of Temptations discounts are a perfect addition to upcoming offers from the popular Miami Spa Month (July-August) and Miami Spice Month (August–September), which provide locals and visitors the opportunity to not only relax in world-renowned hotels, but also take advantage of spa treatments and gourmet meals at a discount. The Summer of Temptations campaign is part of the GMCVB’s increasingly popular Miami Temptations Program, sponsored by Citibank® and Lyft, and takes a thematic focus on the best that Miami has to offer with monthly deals and special events.

