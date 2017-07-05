SUMMER STARTS EARLY AT FONTAINEBLEAU MIAMI BEACH

Iconic Miami Beach Resort Offers Seasonal Programming

for the Ultimate Summer Staycation

This summer, the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach is offering a lineup of unforgettable activities sure to have the whole family packing their swimsuits and heading down to the beach. Fontainebleau is celebrating the season of sunshine with the return of a selection of activities, perks and family packages designed to create memorable summer experiences at the legendary resort.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Summer Events For Families:

Weekly Programming:

Tuesday/Thursday:

Family Movie Night: A gigantic 14’ by 24’ screen will boast family favorites such as “Moana,” “Finding Dory,” “Sing” and “The Jungle Book.” Families can grab a float, jump in or sit poolside while they enjoy their favorite family films. | Dusk | Complimentary

A gigantic 14’ by 24’ screen will boast family favorites such as “Moana,” “Finding Dory,” “Sing” and “The Jungle Book.” Families can grab a float, jump in or sit poolside while they enjoy their favorite family films. | Dusk | Complimentary Wednesday/Saturday:

Family Pastry Classes & Tour: Kids and parents are invited to tour Fontainebleau’s pastry kitchen and work side-by-side with one of Fontainebleau’s pastry Chefs on something sweet. Reservations are required and should be made by calling the hotel’s concierge desk. Space is limited; children five years or older are welcome. | 11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. | $15++ per person

summer events For Adults:

Daily Programming:

Social Hour at Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina: Guests are invited to mingle with one another at Michael Mina’s pop-up eatery turned permanent hotspot, Pizza & Burger. Specially priced cocktails, half priced beer on tap and savings on sparkling white and red wines are available. | 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Guests are invited to mingle with one another at Michael Mina’s pop-up eatery turned permanent hotspot, Pizza & Burger. Specially priced cocktails, half priced beer on tap and savings on sparkling white and red wines are available. | 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Sorso by Scott Conant at Scarpetta: Guests can head to Sorso, the cocktail lab and infusion bar pop-up at Scarpetta, for the coolest night cap in town and sample one of mixology’s hottest trends – cocktails infused in a cold drip cocktail tower. Guests can enjoy specially priced cocktails during sunset social hour. | 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Weekly Programming:

Monday/Wednesday:

Fontainebleau Classics Movie Night: Known for hosting some of the biggest movies, Fontainebleau is offering a unique look at some of the classic movies filmed on site over the years. Enjoy Fontainebleau Classics like The Bodyguard, Goldfinger, The Birdcage and many more on the 14’ by 24’ screen at the property’s poolscape. | Dusk | Complimentary

Known for hosting some of the biggest movies, Fontainebleau is offering a unique look at some of the classic movies filmed on site over the years. Enjoy Fontainebleau Classics like The Bodyguard, Goldfinger, The Birdcage and many more on the 14’ by 24’ screen at the property’s poolscape. | Dusk | Complimentary Monday:

Bubble Battles at La Côte: Kickstart the week with Monday bubbles! With this offer, guests can enjoy a selection of champagne, prosecco, cava, sekt and sparkling wine tastings alfresco at La Côte. Reservations are required and space is limited. | 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. | $25++ per person

Kickstart the week with Monday bubbles! With this offer, guests can enjoy a selection of champagne, prosecco, cava, sekt and sparkling wine tastings alfresco at La Côte. Reservations are required and space is limited. | 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. | $25++ per person Wednesday:

Mixology Class at Pizza & Burger: A well-made cocktail is a revelation. Guests can join Fontainebleau’s talented mixologists to learn the art of craft cocktails, including the inside scoop of what it takes to make a great libation at Fontainebleau’s Pizza & Burger. | 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. | $25 per person

A well-made cocktail is a revelation. Guests can join Fontainebleau’s talented mixologists to learn the art of craft cocktails, including the inside scoop of what it takes to make a great libation at Fontainebleau’s Pizza & Burger. | 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. | $25 per person Passionate for Rosé at La Côte: A favorite to cheers to summer at Fontainebleau, guests can learn how to make the famous La Côte Rosé sangria and bring a bit of Miami Beach fun home with them. | 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. | $25++ per person

A favorite to cheers to summer at Fontainebleau, guests can learn how to make the famous La Côte Rosé sangria and bring a bit of Miami Beach fun home with them. | 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. | $25++ per person Thursday:

Bottle & Bottega Paint Night: Guests looking for a fun night out can unleash their creative side with Bottle & Bottega paint night. During the experience, guests will paint and sip rosé alongside panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean at Fontainebleau’s Côte d’Azur inspired restaurant, La Côte. Painting supplies, step-by-step instructions and light bites are included. No artistic experience necessary. Space is limited – reservations are required and can be made by calling the concierge desk. | 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. | $50++ per person

Guests looking for a fun night out can unleash their creative side with Bottle & Bottega paint night. During the experience, guests will paint and sip rosé alongside panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean at Fontainebleau’s Côte d’Azur inspired restaurant, La Côte. Painting supplies, step-by-step instructions and light bites are included. No artistic experience necessary. Space is limited – reservations are required and can be made by calling the concierge desk. | 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. | $50++ per person Cigar Social: Those looking for delicious rum cigar pairing can enjoy Fontainebleau’s Cigar Social on the terrace of the resort’s critically acclaimed steakhouse, StripSteak by Michael Mina. Guests will receive a serving of Zafra Rum and one Robert Caldwell cigar. | 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. | $25++ per person

For more information on summer activities, visit Fontainebleau.com/Summer call (800) 548-8886.