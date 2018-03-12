Sunday Aqua Cycling at The Confidante Miami Beach

Locals and guests can kick off Sunday with a new kind of work out! Experience Aqua-Cycling classes at The Confidante Miami Beach. Each 45-minute class is taught by an experienced instructor from local favorite WaterBiking Studio. In addition, guests who purchase a ticket to the class will be given a DayPass* at The Confidante. Please note you will be sitting on a bike seat and will not be fully submerged in the water.
*DayPass includes access to: Two heated pools (one adults only) with comfortable cushioned chaise lounge chairs, beach chair, food/drink service, outdoor showers, indoor/outdoor fitness center.
To Purchase Tickets:
www.eventbrite.com/e/aqua-cycling-classes-at-the-confidante-miami-beach-tickets-42011775351
