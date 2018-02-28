Sunday Aqua Cycling at The Confidante Miami Beach

Locals and guests can kick off Sunday with a new kind of work out! Experience Aqua-Cycling classes at The Confidante Miami Beach.

Each 45-minute class is taught by an experienced instructor from local favorite WaterBiking Studio. In addition, guests who purchase a ticket to the class will be given a DayPass* at The Confidante.

Please note you will be sitting on a bike seat and will not be fully submerged in the water.

*DayPass includes access to: Two heated pools (one adults only) with comfortable cushioned chaise lounge chairs, beach chair, food/drink service, outdoor showers, indoor/outdoor fitness center.

