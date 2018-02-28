Locals and guests can kick off Sunday with a new kind of work out! Experience Aqua-Cycling classes at The Confidante Miami Beach.
Each 45-minute class is taught by an experienced instructor from local favorite WaterBiking Studio. In addition, guests who purchase a ticket to the class will be given a DayPass* at The Confidante.
Please note you will be sitting on a bike seat and will not be fully submerged in the water.
*DayPass includes access to: Two heated pools (one adults only) with comfortable cushioned chaise lounge chairs, beach chair, food/drink service, outdoor showers, indoor/outdoor fitness center.
Click Here For More Information or To Purchase Tickets Eventbrite
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Be the first to comment on "Sunday Aqua Cycling at The Confidante Miami Beach"