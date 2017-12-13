SURFACE MAGAZINE PARTNERED WITH COVER SUBJECT CHEF DANIEL HUMM AND ELEVEN MADISON PARK (EMP) AT ART BASEL MIAMI BEACH 2017

On Monday, December 4 and Tuesday, December 5, the most prominent names in real estate, art, and design came together to celebrate the collaboration of Surface Magazine and Eleven Madison Park. Acclaimed Chef Daniel Humm was onsite during the two-day activation at a then-top-secret location on Miami’s coveted Pine Tree Drive designed by renowned Brazilian architect Marcio Kogan, which was opened to guests for the first time this week. IMAGES: World Red Eye for Surface Media

AVANT GALLERY CELEBRATES 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY WITH ‘THE FIRST BREAKFAST’ AT IN-HOUSE EATERY LAMUSE CAFÉ

On the morning of Thursday, December 7th, Avant Gallery celebrated its 10 year anniversary over ‘The First Breakfast’ at the gallery’s in-house eatery LaMuse Café among artists, gallerists and VIPs – including street art sensation Skyler Grey (who was also celebrating his recognition in Forbes’ 30 under 30), BNS, Miya Ando, and Avant Gallery owner Dmitry Prut.

The breakfast marked the opening of LaMuse Café’s chic outdoor terrace, dubbed Alice’s Rabbit Hole, where guests enjoyed Chef Arthur Arnaize’s art on a plate – Avocado Toast with Poached Egg, a Mushroom Truffle Tapenade and Oeuf a la Coque, Shrimp, Salmon, and Roast Beef Crepe Rolls, finished with a Mona Lisa Art Tart for dessert. Guests sipped on Whispering Angel while admiring works displayed on Avant Gallery’s wall for a special First Breakfast exhibition featuring works by by Skyler Grey, BNS, Miya Ando, Alec Monopoly, Florian Eymann and more.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CROCKER PARTNERS UNVEILS CITIGROUP CENTER AND WHITE SQUARE DESIGNED BY RICHARD MEIER & PARTNERS

On Thursday, December 7, art, real estate and architectural design merged under one roof for Crocker Partners’ unveiling of White Square – a space designed by Richard Meier & Partners at the highly anticipated Citigroup Center in Downtown Miami.

The invitation-only event featured exclusive installations by Susanne Bartsch in which guests looked into private, controversial moments through a peephole, a burlesque dancer caught the eyes of many, and a cheeky performance of The Nutcracker came with a twist. Photographs by Paul Solberg and Christopher Makos – Andy Warhol’s former personal photographer – were on display throughout the 7,000 square foot space for guests to admire while indulging in savory bites by celebrity Chef Ingrid Hoffmann, including chorizo empanadas, lamb chops, jumbo shrimp, & bacon-wrapped dates.

VIP party-goers stayed refreshed throughout the night at Acqua Di Parma’s spa-inspired restrooms, with fragrances and lotion to take home with them.

Notable attendees included, Fabian and Martina Basabe, Anna Rothschild, Claudine DeNiro, Jean Shafiroff, Susanne Bartsch, Christina Getty, Tom Crocker, Brian Antoni, John and Bill Castellano, Angelo Bianco, Rachel Heller, and Iran Issa Khan, to name a few.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.