Sushi Azabu rolls into ‘South of Fifth’ neighborhood this fall

BY DAVID EPSTEIN

Coming this fall to the coveted “South of Fifth” neighborhood is the Michelin-Starred Sushi Azabu New York, bringing an intimate and authentic Japanese dining experience to Miami’s sophisticated dining scene. Sushi Azabu has been awarded a Michelin star seven consecutive years now.

The grand opening of Azabu Miami Beach will take place in October 2017 — celebrating the second location in the U.S. Chef Masatsugu “Masa” Kubo, Chef Kenichi “Ken” Fujimoto, and company will house various concepts in the restaurant.

“Our unique style, presentation, and quality of ingredients will further elevate the culinary scene in Miami Beach. We are beyond excited to showcase our authentic cuisine and experience to locals and tourists alike,” says Chef Masa.

The traditional house specialty sushi is crafted using fresh from Japan fish. The chefs responsible for preparation are trained in Japan to execute the highest quality of elegant cooking and omakase — selfless service with a spirit of warmth and respect.

Azabu will have a full-service dining room, hidden sushi counter with the Tokyo-trained chefs, and classic-style cocktail bar. “The space will transport guests to a formal omakase style dining experience,” comments Chef Ken.

The main dining room and secluded sushi den are new features differentiating itself from its NYC counterpart. Surrounded by the wood decor, a six feet tall Bonsai fixture will highlight the centerpiece of the main dining room holding 80 seats. The Den is made up of an 11-seat sushi bar with a counter crafted from a Hinoki Cypress tree.

The open-format kitchen will provide guests with a view of entertainment to admire the chefs in action. The customary Japanese cooking method, Robata — a charcoal grilling technique using special Binchotan charcoal — will specifically be applied to their work.

Orders from guests will be guided by an Izakaya dining style. The experience will cater a variety of sharable dishes including Robata-grilled Yakitori and Japanese fried rice served tableside on a sizzling Tobanyaki grill. Traditional entrees are available too such as Sukiyaki and Udon.

Furthermore, Japanese desserts are proudly showcased on the menu. The restaurant is expecting the popular and trending Raindrop Cake, a jelly made with pearl agar served with dried soy beans and brown sugar syrup, to be a popular choice.

The main bar, Bar Azabu, hosts a cocktail program utilizing highly-valued imported ingredients. The Japanese-inspired presentation styles are served in glassware handcrafted by a Japanese artisan. Mixologist Davide Borgia’s movement and style represents each cocktail. He was clear, “The bar will carry an extensive list of Japanese whiskey and sake consisting of several vintage variations.”

Azabu Miami Beach will be located at Marriott Stanton South Beach. Enjoy dinner daily between 6 and 11 p.m., and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. The bar opens at 4 p.m. and closes at 1 a.m., except for Fridays and Saturdays, when closing time is 2 a.m.

Visit www.miami.azabuglobal.com for information about Azabu Miami Beach. Also, follow Azabu Miami Beach on instagram, @azabumiami.