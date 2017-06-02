Save the Date: SWIMSHOW, the premier trade show in the swimwear industry produced by the Swimwear Association of Florida, will return to South Beach and the Miami Beach Convention Center for its 35th edition July 22 – 25, 2017. The highly anticipated 4-day annual event will showcase a dynamic array of swimwear, beachwear, resort wear, and accessories collections from emerging young talent and world-renowned contemporary and designer brands. SWIMSHOW, the most respected, comprehensive, and longest running trade show of its kind brings together the most influential retailers from around the globe with the hottest collections of the season.

This year’s highlights include the return and expansion of the Collection, a curated fashion environment strategically placed in the middle of the show floor created for discovering the best emerging and established swimwear designer brands in the industry. The modern and polished platform is created to emphasize each individual brand’s identity with the focus on the product. Buyers will again have the opportunity to engage with brands in a one-on-one unique intimate environment that allows them to gather personal insights into the collections. Retailers will once again experience this beautifully encased luxury oasis, while enjoying champagne butler service, a VIP lounge area, and free access to Wi-Fi, also available throughout the trade show.

Additional highlights will include amenities such as a dry and braid bar, massages, nail salon for quick touch-ups, henna bar, up-to-the-minute social media engagement, informative trend seminars, and new networking events.

Last year, the prestigious trade show housed over 350 exhibitor booths representing more than 2500 swimwear and ancillary brands expanding the event’s offerings to wider categories incorporating bags, hats, sandals, cover-ups, athleisure and more. A few additional hot-spots were the resort and lifestyle brands that concentrated on the new fashion-focused, beach-to-bar collections. Over 60 countries were represented and there was a 13% uptick in attendance from the previous year.

This year, SWIMSHOW will continue to grow those categories along with featuring a variety of iconic women, men’s and children’s swimwear companies. Attendees will include manufacturers, designers, corporate personnel, press, bloggers, fashion consultants, stylists and other fashion industry leaders, as well as buyers from all swimwear categories, and caters to designer boutiques, resort shops, specialty stores, surf shops, department stores, mass merchants and more.

“At SWIMSHOW, buyers get the best of both worlds, having the opportunity to view the most exciting collections from emerging designers, as well as the most important established brands,” said SWIMSHOW Director Judy Stein. “Our show has become part of the fabric of the swimwear industry, consistently attracting premier brands and buyers.”

Known as the event that starts the swimwear season in the US, this essential show provides buyers a warm and business friendly environment, an easy to navigate and enjoyable shopping experience, and plenty of opportunities to network and meet with key suppliers. As per the last several years, SWIMSHOW is expecting to sell-out this summer.

Due to the renovation at the Miami Beach Convention Center, SWIMSHOW is incorporating only two exhibitions halls again this year. As per last year, the condensed space required the organization to adapt a more stringent selection process guaranteeing a more cohesive and discerning group of exhibitors. Show organizers are encouraging returning exhibitors to confirm their participation and suggesting new brands interested in participating should submit their applications as early as possible.

In addition to the 4-day exhibit in the Miami Beach Convention Center, special events surrounding SWIMSHOW will include seminars on the latest swimwear and lifestyle trends, Swim Lounge Happy Hour, informal modeling, a daily breakfast bar and High Tea service every afternoon allowing for networking and a slew of very special surprises!

HOURS AND LOCATION

Trade Show Hours:

Saturday, July 22 – Monday, July 24: 9AM – 6PM; Tuesday, July 25: 9AM – 5PM

Location:

MIAMI BEACH CONVENTION CENTER

1901 Convention Center Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Halls A & B

About the Swimwear Association of Florida

Founded in 1982, the Swimwear Association of Florida produces and organizes SWIMSHOW, the longest running and most comprehensive annual swimwear trade show. Located at the Miami Beach Convention Center, the event features over 2,500 lines, attracts thousands of attendees and is recognized as a global industry leader in trends, news and business transactions. For more information, please visit www.swimshow.com