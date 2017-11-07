Thanksgiving Menus and Offerings at Miami Restaurants

Giving us one more thing to be thankful for, the below Miami venues take away the stress of cooking by preparing the perfect Thanksgiving feasts and new holiday-inspired dishes:

Coco Bambu

Coco Bambu takes turkey prep into their own hands by offering guests a Honey Orange Glazed Turkey ($79), topped with peaches and tomatoes. The 5 person dish is accompanied by an Apple Cake with cinnamon, caramelized apples, and vanilla ice cream and is available for takeout.

Nautilus South Beach

Skip the preparation at home and celebrate at Nautilus South Beach’s Midcentury-style beachside hotel eatery, the Nautilus Cabana Club. Priced at $55 per person, the Mediterranean hotspot will prepare a Traditional Thanksgiving Buffet from 11:30am-6pm, featuring appetizers of Seafood Ceviche, Roasted Corn and Quinoa Salad, Little Gem Salad, Kale Salad, Roasted Beet Salad, Orzo and Sundried Tomato Salad, and Butternut Squash Soup, Mezee & Antipasto such as Humus Dip, Eggplant Dip, Tzatziki, Pickled Vegetables, Roasted Sweet Peppers, Cold Cuts and Assorted Cheese, a Carving Station featuring Roast Turkey with wild mushrooms stuffing, preserve cranberry and rosemary au jus, Atlantic Salmon with brown butter sauce and Prime Rib topped with roasted garlic and rosemary au jus, and to finish, a Desserts Station with Pumpkin Pie, Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake, Dark Chocolate Walnut Caramel Pie, Cranberry and Blueberry Tart, Tres Leches, Tiramisu and Assorted Mini Fruit Tarts.

Seaspice

In addition to their regular A la Carte menu, Seaspice prepared a “Thanksgiving A La Carte Specials” menu, which includes delicious fall-inspired dishes such as the Autumn Soup, Fall Harvest Salad, Seared Foie, Turkey Roulade and Sweet Potato Mousse.

Villa Azur

Villa Azur celebrates Mediterranean style at its famed Thursday Dinner party, with its new dish Thanksgiving dish the Roasted Whole Maine Lobster ($42), which features sweet corn ragout, caramelized pumpkin, and Black Sea salt.