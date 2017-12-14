The 2018 Progressive® Insurance Miami International Boat Show® Returns to Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin February 15-19

Virginia Key location now home to Strictly Sail Miami®, bringing more boats, yachts, and accessories to one location on-land and in-water

The five biggest days in boating will dock once again at Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin over President’s Day weekend, attracting an estimated 100,000 boating enthusiasts to experience the 2018 Progressive® Insurance Miami International Boat Show®, now in its 77th year. Creating the ultimate destination for boating enthusiasts from around the globe, sail will join power in one location, as the Progressive® Insurance Strictly Sail Miami® moves to Miami Marine Stadium, where boaters and sailors alike will have the opportunity to browse, board and buy more than 1,400 boats in-water and on-land on Virginia Key.

Coupled with more food and beverage options, a new VIP deck lounge, as well as Discover Boating Hands-On Skills Training workshops, and more than 200 boats available for sea trials for serious buyers, attendees can enjoy everything the boating lifestyle has to offer on an island oasis with expansive views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline. Show highlights and enhancements include:

Sailor’s Paradise – Strictly Sail Miami® Drops Anchor at Miami Marine Stadium

The well-known sailing event joins the Miami International Boat Show at Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin, creating one comprehensive boating event. More than 50 sailboats—catamarans and monohulls—will be in-water exclusively on Pier 9. The world’s premier sailing exhibitors will showcase sailing gear and accessories in Sailor’s Cove, located inside Tents F and J. Sailor’s Cove will also feature daily educational seminars, presented by the top sailors in the industry, plus meet-and-greets with well-known sailing experts.

Experience the Show like a VIP

The new, all-inclusive VIP experience at the Miami Boat Show grants one-day entry to the show and all its features, in addition to complimentary food, drink, and entertainment within an exclusive luxury VIP deck offering unparalleled views of Miami and the show. Learn more about the Miami Boat Show VIP experience here.

Relax and Dine Waterside

The 2018 show features a new menu of dining options from Great Performances, which operates at the Miami Open tennis tournament and other local festivals, to cater to every taste. Great Performances will partner with an array of local food trucks and restaurant favorites to offer dining options for show-goers, including the Latin Café, The Knife Steakhouse, Moet & Chandon Sushi Maki, Killer Melts, Moty’s, Mulberry 1965 Pizza, King of Racks BBQ, HipPops, B.C. Tacos, Mr. Bing, Relentless Roasters and Ocean Breeze.

Park and Ride Made Easy

Come to the show by land or sea! With the streamlining of the show’s venues into one location also comes the streamlining of transportation options to get you there. Having two years under its belt, the Miami International Boat Show has taken feedback from exhibitors and attendees to deliver an enhanced transportation plan. More than 85 percent of water taxi goers traveled from two key stops, making them a priority for year three: Bayfront Park and American Airlines Arena. Located near ample parking and public transportation options, these two stops offer the fastest and most convenient ways to get to the show.

In addition, complimentary shuttle buses will run to-and-from the American Airlines Arena in downtown Miami, getting more people to and from the show in less time.

Shuttle buses and water taxis will begin at 9 a.m., one hour before the show opens, and conclude at 7 p.m., one hour after the show closes. The last departure to Miami Marine Stadium is 4:30 p.m. Final departure for return service from Marine Stadium to Bayfront Park and American Airlines Arena is at 7 p.m. (transportation map).

Convenient parking options on Virginia Key will again be available and can be reserved and prepaid in advance at MiamiBoatShow.com. Shuttle buses and Freebees, as well as a 15-foot wide walking path, will make getting to-and-from parking lots to the show entrance easy, safe and efficient. Parking opportunities on Virginia Key include:

Lot A – On Arthur Lamb Jr. Road for general parking on Virginia Key.

– On Arthur Lamb Jr. Road for general parking on Virginia Key. Lot B – On historic Virginia Beach Drive for general parking on Virginia Key.

– On historic Virginia Beach Drive for general parking on Virginia Key. Lot C – At the Miami Seaquarium for preferred parking and handicap parking on Virginia Key.

– At the Miami Seaquarium for preferred parking and handicap parking on Virginia Key. Valet – Located at the entrance to Whiskey Joe’s (includes Freebee shuttle service to the show entrance).

Public transportation options offer access from the north, south, as well as Broward and Palm Beach counties via the Metrorail, Metromover, and Tri-Rail. Get directions and stop information at www.MiamiBoatShow.com/public-transportation.

Fast Facts on the 2018 Progressive® Insurance Miami International Boat Show®:

Where:

Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin

3501 Rickenbacker Causeway

Miami, FL 33149

Show Hours:

February 15 – 19, 2018

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. every day

Admission:

Premier Day (Feb. 15) $40

Adult (age 13+) $25

Two-Day Pass $45

Five-Day Pass $100

Child (12 & under) FREE

Tickets are available here: http://www.miamiboatshow.com/tickets-and-parking

Accommodations:

Visit www.MiamiBoatShow.com/accomodations now to book rooms at the best rates through the boat show’s official housing partner, OnPeak.

Learn More:

www.MiamiBoatShow.com

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: #MiamiBoatShow

Show Office Phone:

Local Florida Office – 954.441.3220

