For the first time ever, one of the most successful events in the music industry The Billboard Latin Music Showcases were held outside the United States. This bold venture took flight and landed in an exclusive venue for 600 people in Bogota Colombia followed by a mega production showcasing 10 local and international artists that were held at the Movistar Arena in Santiago de Chile on April 13, 2018, with a sold-out capacity of over 10,000 fans.

The Billboard Latin Music Showcase in Santiago de Chile, spearhead by Nearctic LLC as Executive Producer, put together a team of experienced local stage managers, audio engineers, backline experts and stage designers giving its fans a mega production worth of any stage worldwide.

Nearctic LLC compiled a line-up of top international artists for the event including Viña del Mar sensation Gente de Zona, Yandel, Nacho, Juan Magan and Lemgy & El Parce. It added some local flare by inviting top recording artist from Chile, Augusto Schuster and presented emerging artist from Spain, Kubo. Most importantly, Nearctic was proud to announce the launch of the youngest artist ever to perform at a Billboard Latin Music Showcase at only 11 years of age, the talented CATA, performing two of her songs for a capacity filled Movistar Arena.

The show was hosted masterfully by Karol Lucero of Mega TV Chile, together and Eugenia Lemus, keeping the large audience engaged with their sense of humor, games, and images that enhanced the event’s success.

After more than four hours of music, dance, and entertainment in which the Movistar Arena was rocked by the artist’s sounds and rhythm and the thousands of exhilarated fans, Billboard Latin Music Showcase had engraved its blueprint in the Chilean nation’s music industry and promises to come back every year with new events and surprises.

The people of Chile embraced this new event with open arms with their unique warmth that characterizes this beautiful nation, demanding that the Billboard Latin Music Showcase returns to Chile in 2019.

The VIP gala and red carpet honoring Chilean artists, media personalities, and important politicians. Among the VIP guests that flocked the red carpet were Daniela Vega, Oscar-winning actress; Luis Jara, singer and TV host; Mr, And Mrs Gustavo Eitel and Hada Eitel socialites and very influential personalities, Mr. Max Del real Concejal de Vitacura young political figure who expressed his deeply support for the events and the amazing opportunity for Chilean artist to be hosting such an important venue,

It was a night of glamour and entertainment where Chile and its music and creativity history were honored.

Nearctic would like to thank our partners, collaborators and all those with whom we work on this project, especially Zerenity Drinks, HELP Ambulances, Hotel Santiago, Soporte Publicitario and Global Via Publica for their support and sponsorship.

Special mention for our partners and collaborators without whom this event would not have been possible: MADIS CL, with their fantastic stage design and production, B&C producers, Songbird in media, Macer Group in design and digital media, Empresa Barrios in logistics and Infinity Comunicaciones in public relations. Last but not least the great workers behind the curtains in every show of this magnitude that deserve all the appreciation: Cifuentes, Sebastian, Moises, Jessica, Francisca, Ingrid to name a few.

For more information on this event or artist management, contact Briyidt Ripamonti at briyidt@nearcticllc.com