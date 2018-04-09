THE CONFIDANTE MIAMI BEACH AND CIELITO ARTISAN POPS LAUNCH POPSICLE COLLABORATION

Pop-Up Shop to Launch Saturday, April 21, 2018 at The Confidante Miami Beach with Custom Popsicle and Special Cocktail-Pop Pairings
The Confidante Miami Beach, a playful oceanfront oasis in Miami’s mid-beach neighborhood and local artisan popsicle shop Cielito Artisan Pops announce a partnership with a kick-off event taking place on Saturday, April 21, 2018. In conjunction with The Confidante’s popular Backyard Saturdays, the hotel will host a unique pop-up event to debut Cielito’s new summer home. This edition of The Confidante’s Backyard Saturday showcases a special collaboration with The Confidante F+B team and Cielito co-founder Sindy Posso to create customized cocktail and popsicle pairings. In addition, the event will consist of a do-it- yourself topping bar where guests can decorate their Cielito pops with treats including sprinkles, marshmallows, almond shavings, gummies and more. Beginning at noon, the afternoon will feature a GLAMSQUAD braid bar, music by resident house DJ Uno Mas, a custom photo booth, pool floats and much more.
Available for the first time, guests will be able to indulge in a Confidante-exclusive Cielito popsicle called “The Confidante Pop” made with two flavors strawberry and coconut topped with white chocolate drizzle and coconut shavings for $7. Cielito Artisan Pops’ signature fruit pops, creamy pops and special pops will also be available on Saturday for hotel guests and locals featuring favorites like Coconut, Passion Fruit and Pineapple-Jalapeño. The popsicles will be available daily in The Backyard with prices ranging from $5 to $7.
The Confidante / Cielito Pairings:
- Pop: The Confidante Pop paired with Cocktail: Confidante Colada – Frozen Piña Colada, Strawberry Puree
- Pop: Coconut Pop paired with Cocktail: Painkiller – Bacardi Superior Rum, Kraken Spiced Rum, Cream of Coconut, Coconut Milk, Vanilla, Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice, Cinnamon
- Pop: Passion Fruit Pop paired with Cocktail: Passion Pit – Leblon Cachaça, Passion Fruit, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup
- Pop: Pineapple-Jalapeño Pop with Cocktail: Margarita – Tequila, Lime Juice
Debuting on Saturday, April 21, 2018 during Backyard Saturdays (Backyard Saturday’s is open to the public, there is no cover charge). The Backyard Saturday Event – Noon – 4 p.m. Popsicles available daily on the menu in The Backyard at The Confidante.
The Backyard at The Confidante 4041 Collins Avenue
Miami Beach, FL 33140
