THE CONFIDANTE MIAMI BEACH AND CIELITO ARTISAN POPS LAUNCH POPSICLE COLLABORATION

Pop-Up Shop to Launch Saturday, April 21, 2018 at The Confidante Miami Beach with Custom Popsicle and Special Cocktail-Pop Pairings

The Confidante Miami Beach, a playful oceanfront oasis in Miami’s mid-beach neighborhood and local artisan popsicle shop Cielito Artisan Pops announce a partnership with a kick-off event taking place on Saturday, April 21, 2018. In conjunction with The Confidante’s popular Backyard Saturdays, the hotel will host a unique pop-up event to debut Cielito’s new summer home. This edition of The Confidante’s Backyard Saturday showcases a special collaboration with The Confidante F+B team and Cielito co-founder Sindy Posso to create customized cocktail and popsicle pairings. In addition, the event will consist of a do-it- yourself topping bar where guests can decorate their Cielito pops with treats including sprinkles, marshmallows, almond shavings, gummies and more. Beginning at noon, the afternoon will feature a GLAMSQUAD braid bar, music by resident house DJ Uno Mas, a custom photo booth, pool floats and much more.

Available for the first time, guests will be able to indulge in a Confidante-exclusive Cielito popsicle called “The Confidante Pop” made with two flavors strawberry and coconut topped with white chocolate drizzle and coconut shavings for $7. Cielito Artisan Pops’ signature fruit pops, creamy pops and special pops will also be available on Saturday for hotel guests and locals featuring favorites like Coconut, Passion Fruit and Pineapple-Jalapeño. The popsicles will be available daily in The Backyard with prices ranging from $5 to $7.

The Confidante / Cielito Pairings:

Pop: The Confidante Pop paired with Cocktail: Confidante Colada – Frozen Piña Colada, Strawberry Puree

The Confidante Pop paired with Confidante Colada – Frozen Piña Colada, Strawberry Puree Pop: Coconut Pop paired with Cocktail: Painkiller – Bacardi Superior Rum, Kraken Spiced Rum, Cream of Coconut, Coconut Milk, Vanilla, Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice, Cinnamon

Coconut Pop paired with Painkiller – Bacardi Superior Rum, Kraken Spiced Rum, Cream of Coconut, Coconut Milk, Vanilla, Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice, Cinnamon Pop: Passion Fruit Pop paired with Cocktail: Passion Pit – Leblon Cachaça, Passion Fruit, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup

Passion Fruit Pop paired with Passion Pit – Leblon Cachaça, Passion Fruit, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup Pop: Pineapple-Jalapeño Pop with Cocktail: Margarita – Tequila, Lime Juice

Debuting on Saturday, April 21, 2018 during Backyard Saturdays (Backyard Saturday’s is open to the public, there is no cover charge). The Backyard Saturday Event – Noon – 4 p.m. Popsicles available daily on the menu in The Backyard at The Confidante.

The Backyard at The Confidante 4041 Collins Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33140