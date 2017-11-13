THE CONFIDANTE MIAMI BEACH ANNOUNCES NEW FOOD AND BEVERAGE OFFERINGS INCLUDING HOTEL-WIDE HAPPY HOUR



While guests and locals can enjoy a variety of experiences while visiting The Confidante Miami Beach including the eclectic culinary options from TALDE Miami Beach and Bird & Bone and amenities from the Backyard, the hotel is excited to announce new on-property activations. New to the oceanfront, mid-century hotel, guests can take part in a hotel-wide happy hour, sip and snack on the revamped Backyard pool menu and get a daily caffeine fix at a soon-to-come “Cafecito” coffee shop. Full details on the activations are included below.

The Confidante Crawl

Located in Miami’s mid-beach neighborhood along the famed Collins Avenue, The Confidante is combining a hotel-wide happy hour within the Backyard and signature restaurants Bird & Bone and TALDE Miami Beach. Take a tour of the property – from 4 to 6 p.m., the happy hour will begin at the Backyard and Bird & Bone and from 6 to 7 p.m., the happy hour continues inside TALDE Miami Beach. Happy hour specials include:

4 to 6 p.m. – Backyard and Bird & Bone

Backyard – 1/2 off beer, wines by the glass, specialty cocktails

Bird & Bone –1/2 off draft beer, wines by the glass, specialty cocktails, $1 oysters

6 to 7 p.m. – TALDE Miami Beach

1/2 off draft beer, wines by the glass, specialty cocktails

$5 dumplings, $5 samosas, $6 (8) piece wings

WHEN:

Available daily 4 – 7 p.m.

WHERE:

Backyard Pool / Bird & Bone / TALDE Miami Beach The Confidante Miami Beach

4041 Collins Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33140

New Backyard Pool Menu

Dine alfresco amid the Florida breeze from The Backyard at The Confidante Miami Beach. Order from the brand-new Backyard Menu curated by Chef Richard Hales of Bird & Bone including favorites like the Tuna Poke Bowl, Key West Shrimp Tacos, Watermelon Salad and the Classic Chicken Wings. Specialty cocktails are available by the glass or pitcher including highlights like the Passion Pit with Leblon Cachaça, St. Reina with vodka and Prosecco floater and The Confidante Thai Coconuts.

Opt for fresh-juice cocktails and sip on favorites like the Globetrotter and the Seahorse. In addition, Backyard Saturday’s pool party is open to the public for free with sounds each week provided by various DJs.

WHEN:

Available daily

Pool Hours:

11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Wednesday thru Sunday) 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. (Thursday thru Saturday)

Beach Hours: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

WHERE:

Backyard Pool

The Confidante Miami Beach 4041 Collins Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33140

Cafecito Bar

Now from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., daily, guests and locals are going to get their coffee fix at The Confidante’s Cafecito Bar located within the lobby. Stop into the shop for classic coffee from local favorite Panther Coffee. Espresso, Cortadito, Colada, and Café con Leche will also be available with beloved Cuban coffee, Bustello. Quick and delicious items like Ham & Cheese Empanadas, Guava & Cheese Pastelitos, Daily Stuffed Breakfast Pastry, among others will be available daily.