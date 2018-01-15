The Confidante Miami Beach Hotel Debuts “Vino on Demand” In-Room with New Plum Wine Machines

Complimentary Wine Included for Guests Staying in Top Suites through April 2018

The Confidante Miami Beach , a playful beachfront resort, announces a new amenity in its premium guestrooms and suites – Vino on Demand courtesy of new Plum Wine machines. Created by Miami-grown tech entrepreneur David Koretz, Plum Wine gives guests the perfect glass of wine at the touch of a button without ever having to leave their room, pick up the phone to call room service or open a full bottle. This is the first installation of the Plum Wine machine in South Florida.

At The Confidante, Plum Wine machines are dispensing Evesham Wood Pinot Noir and Justin Sauvignon Blanc. The pinot noir was selected for its lighter body, perfect for the Miami climate, while the sauvignon blanc is a crisp white with notes of Florida citrus and grapefruit. Tastings (2 oz.) are priced at $5.25 and $4 while a 6 oz. glass is $16 and $12 for the red and white respectively. The cost is automatically charged to the room.

Inspired by automatic espresso makers, Plum Wine automatically chills the wine to the perfect serving temperature. It also creates a virtual tasting by displaying tasting notes and thoughts from the wine maker. Using a special method of inserting a needle into the cork to suck out the wine, the machine ensures the wine doesn’t oxidize, maintaining freshness.

Guests staying in The Confidante’s Penthouse and Miranda suites through April 30, 2018, will enjoy unlimited complimentary wine from their en-suite Plum Wine machine during the length of stay. The 625 sq. ft. Penthouse Suite and 1,025 sq. ft. Miranda Suite each feature a king bed with separate bedroom, a living room, and dining room. Each suite also features an extended terrace with backyard or ocean views. Rates start at $769 per night in Spring 2018.

For more information and reservations, please call 305-424-1234 or visit www.theconfidantehotel.com