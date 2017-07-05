THE DUTCH CELEBRATES SIX YEARS OF SIZZLING SUMMERTIME BBQ

Annual BBQ Series Begins July 5th in the Grove at W South Beach

For the sixth year in a row — every Wednesday in July — Executive Chef Adonay Tafur and Chef Joshua Gripper will host a backyard throw down at The Dutch in the W South Beach Hotel & Residences. Chefs will craft a mouth-watering BBQ feast served up family-style, along with homemade pies and treats by Pastry Chefs Jaclyn Marshal and Richard Vaughn.

The weekly event will take place from 6:30PM to 10PM in The Dutch’s very own backyard, the Grove. Kicking-off July 5th, guests can enjoy a delicious array of themed BBQ’s for only $40 per person, including tax and gratuity; excluding beverages.

This year is going to be extra special, as New Orleans takes over The Dutch Miami with one of Food & Wine’s “Best New Chefs in America” 2017, Chef Nina Compton of Compére Lapin will close out the series.

“We are so excited to host our friend Nina, and bring a bit of New Orleans flavor to Miami Beach,” said Tafur. “Her Caribbean/New Orleans cuisine is the perfect finale to our summer series!”

No cookout would be complete without a special selection of ice-cold drinks — diners can cool down with craft bourbon cocktails as well as small batch brews from local brewery partners.

Seating is limited, so advanced purchase is recommended. Walk-in guests are also welcome, space permitting. The line-up and themes for The Dutch’s Summer BBQ Series 2017 are as follows:

Wednesday, July 5th: Brazilian Churrascaria

Hosted by Adonay Tafur

Wednesday, July 12th: Japanese Robatayaki

Hosted by Matt Depante

Wednesday, July 19th: Old School American BBQ

Hosted by Joshua Gripper

Wednesday, July 26th: New Orleans Cookout!

Guest chefs: Nina Compton of Compére Lapin and John Gallo & Rene Reyes of Pinch Kitchen

The Dutch is located at the W South Beach Hotel & Residences, 2201 Collins Avenue, in Miami Beach, Florida, 33139. Breakfast is served daily from 7AM to 11:30AM; Lunch is served daily from noon to 4PM; Dinner is served from 6:30PM to 11:30PM, Sunday – Wednesday, and from 6:30PM to midnight, Thursday – Saturday. The bakery counter is open from 7:30AM to 4PM. For reservations, please call (305) 938-3111 or book online via www.thedutchmiami.com.