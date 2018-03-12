THE FOOD NETWORK & COOKING CHANNEL SOUTH BEACH WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL IS PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE NANCY SILVERTON AND RHONDA CARANO AS ITS 2019 TRIBUTE DINNER HONOREES

The 18th annual Tribute Dinner will take place on Saturday, February 23, 2019

Widely recognized as one of America’s favorite gourmet gatherings, the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF®) is pleased to announce its 2019 Tribute Dinner honorees, chef and restaurateur Nancy Silverton and chief executive officer of Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery Rhonda Carano. While headed into its 17th year this weekend, the Festival continues to look ahead and take steps toward its continued commitment to EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. with the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University (FIU), and celebrate the world’s most renowned chefs, winemakers, spirits producers, and culinary personalities.

“We are excited to announce Nancy Silverton and Rhonda Carano as our 2019 honorees,” noted Festival founder and director Lee Brian Schrager, who also serves as senior vice president, communications and corporate social responsibility for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. “As outstanding representatives of an industry where so many innovators are women, we are pleased to take this opportunity to not only recognize Nancy and Rhonda, but to draw attention to all of the female chefs and winemakers who are making a mark in hospitality.”

Silverton is the co-owner of Pizzeria and Osteria Mozza in Los Angeles, Newport Beach and Singapore, as well as Mozza2Go and Chi Spacca in Los Angeles. Silverton is the author of nine cookbooks, and a multi-time James Beard Award-winning chef, including accolades for “Outstanding Chef”, “Pastry Chef of the Year” and “Who’s Who of Cooking.” In addition, she has been named one of FOOD & WINE’s “Best New Chefs” and has been names one of the “Most Innovative Women in Food and Drink” by Fortune.

Rhonda is the chief executive officer of Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery. She oversees the management and implementation of marketing and advertising strategies, brand identity, packaging and collateral concepts, as well as the coordination of hospitality and special events. Her responsibilities extend to the other California properties the Caranos’ own, including Vintners Inn and Spa in Santa Rosa, California, the highly regarded Sonoma County restaurant, John Ash & Co., as well as The Front Room Bar & Lounge. The Caranos’ also own a retail and wine tasting business in downtown Healdsburg, Seasons of the Vineyard Tasting Bar & Boutique, as well as a quaint, small winery in Anderson Valley, Lazy Creek Vineyards, known for its outstanding Pinot Noirs.

“What Nancy and Rhonda have accomplished in their careers serves as inspiration to all students at the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at FIU – the Festival’s beneficiary,” added Schrager. “They are fitting role models for the future leaders of the hospitality industry.”

The 18th annual Tribute Dinner will take place on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Festival’s host Loews Miami Beach Hotel. All proceeds from the Festival benefit the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University, for which the Festival has raised more than $26 million to date to support the education of the future leaders of the hospitality industry.

Between SOBEWFF® and its sister NYCWFF, which takes place each October in New York City, more than $37 million has been raised to benefit the respective charities for each Festival. Beyond the funds raised, both Festivals draw attention to the vibrant dining culture in their respective cities, provide economic stimulus in their communities, and serve as an invaluable platform to drive awareness, engaging and inspiring people to get involved in philanthropic activities.