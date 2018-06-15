THE GREATER MIAMI & THE BEACHES HOTEL ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES 2018-2019 CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD & NEW BOARD MEMBERS

The Greater Miami & the Beaches Hotel Association (GMBHA) is proud to welcome Alex Tonarelli, Managing Director of Loews Miami Beach Hotel, as its 2018-2019 Chairman of the Board. Additionally, and to commemorate the organization’s recent centennial in 2017, the GMBHA has appointed several new Executive Board and Board of Directors members:

Florencia Tabeni, MDM Group – Executive Board of Directors

Steve Boucher, Boucher Brothers – Executive Board of Directors

Chris Sariego, Delano Hotel – Board of Directors

Mary Rogers, Fontainebleau Miami Beach – Board of Directors

Ray Valentino, Hilton Miami Downtown & Resorts World Bimini – Board of Directors

Florencia Rotemberg, JW Marriott Marquis Miami – Board of Directors

Robert Lowe, Mandarin Oriental Miami – Board of Directors

Valeria Nowotny, SBE Hotel Group – Board of Directors

Keith Butz, The Confidante – Board of Directors

“I look forward to working with Alex, our Executive Board and the Board of Directors representing a diverse mix of hoteliers and industry partners this year. Together, with all of our members, we will continue to strengthen our voice locally, nationally and globally,” said Wendy Kallergis, President, and CEO of the Greater Miami & the Beaches Hotel Association.

Under the leadership of Kallergis, Tonarelli and its 43 Executive Board and Board of Directors, the GMBHA serves as a vital industry resource, while building awareness for and advancing Greater Miami & the Beaches as the destination of choice for visitors from around the globe.

“The partnership and advocacy the GMBHA provides, plays a critical role in promoting the interests of our members,” said Tonarelli. “I look forward to working with a great group of passionate hospitality leaders to support Wendy and the organization.”

Originally founded in 1917 as the Greater Miami Hotel & Motel Association, the GMBHA is a not-for-profit organization comprised of 180 hotels and 275 Allied and Allied Upgrade members across Miami-Dade County. The GMBHA’s calendar of events includes monthly hotelier breakfast series and networkers, as well as luncheons featuring top leaders and educators in the hospitality industry. Yearly events such as the Inn Key Awards and Hospitality Leadership Awards recognize top industry talent, rising stars, and students who have committed their education to the hospitality industry.

For additional information about the Greater Miami & the Beaches Hotel Association and to inquire about membership opportunities, please call 305-531-3553 or visit www.gmbha.com.