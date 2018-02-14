The Juvia Group Introduces Miami’s Newest Private Membership Club

Legendary Venezuelan club, Le Club, to Open in Miami’s Design District in Winter 2018

Le Club, the iconic nightclub in Caracas that has hosted the South American elite for almost 50 years, will be reimagined and renamed as El Club, a members-only club opening in Miami’s Design District in Winter 2018. Panoramic views of Miami, lavish décor and deep wood interiors will create a new feeling at El Club, a members-only club featuring a lounge, bar and food concept by the owners and restaurateurs of Juvia Miami Beach, Sushi Garage and Bonito St. Barth, Jonás and Alexandra Millán.

As a soon-to-be anchor in Miami’s opulent Design District, El Club will revamp the iconic South American club with a menu designed by Executive Chefs Sunny Oh and Gregory Gourreau and bar and lounge from day to night. Floor-to-ceiling windows complemented by an intimate, outdoor terrace overlooking Miami Beach will set the scene on the seventh floor of one of the neighborhood’s newest and trendy buildings.

“Le Club in Caracas has been a name synonymous with elegance, timelessness and a deep sense of memory,” said Jonás Millán, Co-owner and Founder of El Club. “El Club will be a home for those familiar with the club in South America and a new intimate space for jetsetters seeking a new member lifestyle.”

Designed by James Beard award-winning architect and interior designer Alejandro Barrios Carrero, the 15,000-square-foot El Club will pay a modern homage to the feeling and aesthetic of the original in South America. The El Club experience will begin on the seventh floor where a private entrance will lead members to the main bar and lounge through a nostalgic, exciting voyage showcasing Le Club’s legacy to the future generation in Miami.

Founded in 1969, Le Club quickly became the venue of dazzling entertainment for South America’s most fashionable society members as well as visiting international celebrities including HRH The Prince of Wales, Catherine Deneuve and Peter O’Toole. Today, members will find vivid wood-painted walls and a private entrance to the main bar and lounge of El Club. Velvet color-popping banquettes and marble-top tables will stand out against the deep wood painted pillars throughout the space. Paintings and murals of horses from the mothership version of Le Club adorn the walls symbolizing the history of Caracas meets Miami.

Select pre-opening memberships are currently available. For more information on El Club, please visit www.elclubmiami.com. El Club will be located at 112 NE 41st Street Miami, FL 33137.