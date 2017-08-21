The M1ND H4CK3R Mystifies Audiences at Colony Theatre This August

Alan Chamo, Award-Winning Mentalist, to Hack Miami Beach Audiences with his Latest M1ND H4CK3R Show

Colony Theatre welcomes award-winning Mentalist, Alan Chamo, as the M1ND H4CK3R (Mind Hacker) for a limited-run engagement using only the best seats in the house – on stage. Always one thought ahead and exercising cutting-edge psychological and persuasive techniques, Chamo will perplex guests August 11 – 27 on the historic Colony stage on Lincoln Road.

Chamo is world-renowned for hacking his audiences’ minds with unique psychological illusions. Born in Argentina and raised in Israel, Chamo now calls South Beach home and performs mind-bending feats in both English and Spanish. The highly interactive and exclusive experience that has intrigued audiences around the world now comes to Miami Beach with 150 stage-only seats per showing. The audience will enjoy a “backstage” experience as they engage with Chamo. Those looking to expand their perception of reality are guaranteed to leave scratching their heads in amazement.

“I chose the Colony Theatre’s historic stage because it was such a unique venue to perform my up close and personal experience,” says Chamo, master of mentalism and mind hacking. “The intimate show will be a mind-bending adventure for all!”

The perfect family activity or date night, Chamo’s show is both bewildering and humorous, while sharing the power of our minds and encouraging the audience to understand their own mental powers. Guests will enjoy an up close and personal show with opportunities to participate and attempt to understand the unbelievable. Chamo’s mind-reading techniques are straight out of a movie and guests will be shocked by puzzling illusions and even a life-threatening Russian roulette.

“Alan Chamo’s performance is quite a thrill,” says Michel Hausmann, Artistic Director and Co-Founder of Miami New Drama, which manages the Colony Theatre. “You will be glued to the edge of your seat and walk away wondering how it all happened. It’s a fun and exciting lead in to Colony Theatre’s new season.”

M1ND H4CK3R runs August 11 – 27, with performances Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. and in Spanish on Saturdays at 10 p.m. Tickets are $39 – $49. To purchase, visit www.colonymb.org/mindhacker or call (800) 211-1414.

For more information about Miami New Drama, visit www.miaminewdrama.org. Follow MiND on social media via Facebook and Instagram. For more information about Colony Theatre, visit www.colonymb.org. Follow the Colony on social media via Facebook and Instagram. Follow Alan Chamo, the Mind Hacker, on social media via Facebook and Instagram.