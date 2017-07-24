The Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show Set to Launch “Design Innovators Showcase”

The Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show returns Labor Day Weekend (September 1-4, 2017) to the renovated Miami Beach Convention Center, 1900 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, FL, (just east of Meridian Avenue at 17th Street.)

With more than forty years’ experience, South Florida’s largest and longest running home improvement expo, Home Show Management Corp., has learned to respond to the call of both businesses and consumers alike. As the affluent market in South Florida continues to grow, so will this interior design trade show beginning with the launch a new luxury area. The Design Innovators Showcase of the Miami Home Show, will feature some of the most respected designers and products in the industry.

“South Florida is home to international design with inspiration coming from all regions of the United States and other countries. The Design Innovators Showcase is an opportunity for businesses to exhibit their latest products to both trade professionals and consumers,” states Adam Kayce, Vice President and Show Director of Home Show Management. “The luxury good shopper enjoys the experience. We hope to replicate that personal retail experience and customer intimacy, but eliminate the need to travel from store to store. All that is needed to design a home from blue prints to finishes to fine art, can be found under one roof.”

This luxury display area will capture the essence of South Florida luxury design and feature among others: ItalDoors, Luxapatio, Georgio Ferrara, Arkimodel, Iberia Tile, The Wallpaper Company, and Blanco Flooring and Design.

Show highlights will include:

High/Low Design Tips from HGTV’s Sabrina Soto. Growing up as a first-generation Cuban-American, Soto has drawn inspiration and learned perseverance from her family. Her mother would tell her, “It doesn’t matter if we have one dollar or one million dollars, be proud of our home!”;

Trade Day and Seminar organized in collaboration with Modern Luxury Interiors;

Home Style 411: South Florida Interior Designers, Francy Arria, Janice Attia, Reginald Dunlap, Georgio Ferrara and Guimar Urbina will each design a room vignette for a local TV news celebrity;

#AtHomeWithArt: Viernes Culturales, “Art Basilando” – an artist encounter featuring Little Havana neighborhood artists and their paintings;

A Taste-full Experience: Wine and Food pairing micro seminars presented by Alessandra Esteves (Florida Wine Academy) with Guest Chefs Walter Martino (Kaori by Walter Martino) and Santiago Gomez (Cantina La Veinte.)

Where, When and Contact Information

Miami Beach Convention Center

1900 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, FL

(just east of Meridian Avenue at 17th Street)

September 1-4, 2017

Friday 6:00 – 10:30 pm

Saturday & Sunday 12:00 – 10:30 pm

Monday (Labor Day) 12:00 – 7:30 pm

www.homeshows.net

@FLHomeShows #FLHomeShows

$10.00 adult admission and $1.00, 11 and under (online and at the Box Office); Save $3.00 on full price admission when purchasing tickets online by August 31st, 2017.

