THE MIAMI WEB FEST CELEBRATES 4TH ANNUAL FESTIVAL APRIL 26 – 29, 2018

Miami gathers top web series content creators from around the world for a conference that allows a “window into the future” of new media

The Miami Web Fest is proud to celebrate its 4th anniversary this year from Thursday, April 26 through Sunday, April 29. A new type of film festival for a new type of filmmaker, The Miami Web Fest showcases the best web series content from around the world. Web series are TV pilots, divided into segments and shown on the Internet. Miami Web Fest finds the best of these programs and presents them in Miami theaters. Along with screenings, the event also includes master classes with celebrities and industry experts, informative discussions, exclusive themed parties at some of the hottest nightclubs in South Florida and an elaborate Red Carpet Academy Awards styled awards ceremony. This year the Web Fest is acknowledging veterans in the filmmaking industry with the Veteran Film Awards. With events like Miami Pitch Fest, the web fest serves as an idea factory, allowing creatives to pitch ideas and develop concepts in partnership with major network executives.

For creatives looking to pitch their projects to networks, the Web Fest will host Miami Pitch Fest at Marseilles Hotel on Friday, April 27 at 8 p.m. Independent filmmakers will pitch their projects to network executives in the hopes of distribution, development, or direct feedback regarding their project’s marketability. Pitches may be for web series of film. Similar to Shark Tank, competitors have 4 minutes to describe their project and why it is a good investment for a private investor, distribution company or network. After the presentation, several network executives will provide immediate feedback about the respective projects. The best pitch will win $500 and a trophy at the Miami Web Fest awards! Judges for the pitch fest include Thom Woodley (College Humor), Whitney Marshall (TV One), Rainer Lopez (Viacom) and Maria Jose Rivera (Univision). See entry rules at MiamiWebFest.com.

Not only will attendees get to pitch their ideas to network executives but they will also have a chance to learn from the best. On Saturday, April 28, attendees will have a chance to hear from industry legends and experts through master classes and Q&A sessions. A legend of TV and film, Keith David (Greenleaf), will be hosting a Q&A at The Wolfsonian Museum at 2 p.m. In addition, Marseilles Hotel will host the following Master classes and Q&A sessions on Saturday, April 28. Bobby Roth (Hawaii Five-0, Prison Break, Grey’s Anatomy), will teach his acclaimed Masterclass, A Director Prepares at 6 p.m. Bob Gunton (The Shawshank Redemption) will host a Q&A at 8p.m. Producer, director and Paramount professional, Grant Housely will host a Masterclass discussing Tricks of the Trade at 9 p.m. and Karlee Perez (WWE) will discuss breaking into Hollywood at 10 p.m.

This year Miami Web Fest is showcasing the best of South Florida’s diverse talent with international acclaimed guest speakers and celebrities like C Madeleine (performer & fashion icon) and Calibe Thompson (Performer & Executive Producer, Taste The Islands). We are so excited to have Beth Smart (Smart Planet TV) apart of our lineup. Smart and her team take viewers on fascinating journeys to help animals and the environment in which they live. Along the way, Beth gives fun and easy tips on things you can do at home that’ll make a big difference in our environment and the animals and people who inhabit our planet! Join us at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 28 for a LIVE taping of Smart Planet TV at the beach in front of Marseilles Hotel. All are welcome!

Miami Web Fest seeks to provide expert advice to its participants. This year we have a skillful entertainment law panel consisting of Jose Sariego- Partner (Bilzin Sumberg), Paul Lamb- Managing Consultant (Paul lamb Global Business Affairs), Leslie Ziegel- Shareholder (Greenspoon Marder, P.A.), Hernan Pantaleon- Principal (Hernan Pantoleon Abogados) ready to share invaluable insight designed to help filmmakers succeed in the industry. The informative panel discussion, Legal Rights & Wrongs in TV/Film Production, will take place on Friday, April 27 at 7 p.m. at Marseilles Hotel. The legal panel is open to the general public.

In order to celebrate the best web series content creators have to offer, we will host The Miami Web Fest Awards (featuring the Veteran Film Awards) on Sunday, April 29 beginning at 6 p.m. at The Fillmore Theater in the famous Gleason Room! This event will feature live performances by recording artists King Nyne and Jessi Campo and will feature awards in over 30 categories! The awards show will feature special host Stephanie Bertini (NBC 6). The VFA’s will lead into an elaborate Red Carpet Awards Ceremony with celebrities and key local leaders. Current sponsors of the 22nd annual the Miami Web Fest include: UPS, NBC 6, Jet Blue Airways Web Series Mag, Miami Dade College, Comedy Central, U.S. Trust, L Global, Dorchester South Beach, Mindo Chocolate Makers, Imani Films and WLRN-FM (NPR & PBS), along with numerous other sponsors.

Created in 2014 by Service-Disabled US Army Veteran Bryan Thompson, the 4th Annual Miami Web Fest is a 4-day festival showcasing the hottest new web series content from around the world. The event is designed to create a work-play environment, attracting Miami’s vast and multicultural community of arts enthusiasts. For attendees, Miami Web Fest is a “window into the future” of new media, allowing the general public to see independently produced shows before they are discovered by television networks and media entities such as Netflix. It’s also a chance to party and mingle with the stars of the New Digital Age at some of the most exclusive hotspots in Miami!

LOCATIONS:

The Dorchester Hotel (1850 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139) Marseilles Hotel (1741 Collins Ave, Miami Beach)

Wolfsonian Museum (1001 Washington Ave, Miami Beach)

Morenos Cuba (inside the Dorchester Hotel), 1850 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

DATES:

April 26 – 29, 2018