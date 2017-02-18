Greetings! I’m Jerry Libbin and serve as the President & CEO of the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce. Below are some exciting new developments regarding Chamber initiatives.

City National Bank Champions of Business – We hosted our annual Champions of Business Awards Luncheon, sponsored by City National Bank on January 12 at the Loews Miami Beach. Over 250 business professionals attended the event where Dr. Judith Rodin received the Chamber’s Champion of Sustainability award, key to the City of Miami Beach and proclamation declaring July 12 as “Judith Rodin” day. She also presented an educational and inspirational keynote address regarding resiliency. Additionally, Paul Lowenthal, CEO of Southern Audio & Visual, received the Champion of Business Award; Sherry Kaplan Roberts, from South Beach Boutique Realty, was honored with the James McDonnell Outstanding Board of Governor Award; Sheila Duffy-Lehrman, CEO of Tropic Survival Marketing & Advertising, was awarded the Small Business of the Year Award; and Ginny Simon, from ginnybakes organics was awarded the Woman in Business award. What an exciting day that was!

Millennial Action Council – In January, the Chamber organized its second meeting with millennial professionals. Chaired by Jamie Maniscalco, CEO & Founder of Rose Relations, and Vice Chaired by Sari Libbin, Realtor Associate at Douglas Elliman Real Estate’s Hechtkopf Group, the meeting was attended by over 60 millennials, which was held at the CIC in partnership with the New Tropic. At this meeting, the group was divided into subcommittees that addressed important issues regarding Transportation, Placemaking, Start-Ups and Sea Level Rise. The mission of the Millennial Action Council is to generate new perspectives, keen insights, and action-driven strategies from young professionals that focus on issues related to the business community in order to foster collaboration and bridge the knowledge gap between thought-leaders and decision-makers across generations. If you are interested in learning more about the Chamber, contact us at 305-674- 1300.

Have a great Chamber day,

Jerry Libbin