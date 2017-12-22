The Ridingers and McLaughlins Host Maison Bash at Casa de Sueños

Market America | SHOP.COM sponsored a truly unique event as part of Art Basel Miami Beach, which was held Dec. 7-10. JR and Loren Ridinger have always been big believers in helping others achieve their dreams. This year, Market America | SHOP.COM invested in the dreams of a very talented new-to-the-scene artist! The National YoungArts Foundation has started the Daniel Arsham Fellowship, which includes a $25,000 award and year-long mentorship program with Arsham, an acclaimed artist. Market America | SHOP.COM sponsored the unrestricted $25,000 grant, which for its first year went to YoungArts alum and up-and-coming artist SHENEQUA. The program is currently funded for three years. Market America | SHOP.COM will also donate an additional $75,000 to support ongoing programming for YoungArts alumni.

On Saturday night, JR and Loren, along with Duane McLaughlin and Amber Ridinger-McLaughlin, hosted an Art Maison dinner and party at their home in Miami Beach as part of this very special fellowship program. The event celebrated the amazing work of renowned artist Daniel Arsham as well as SHENEQUA, the first winner of the Daniel Arsham Fellowship. Many of the Ridinger’s friends were in attendance, including Fat Joe & Lorena Cartagena, Alicia Keys, Eva Longoria, Daymond John, Rich Wilkerson, Johnathan Cheban, Daniel Arsham, DJ Cassidy, Romero Britto, Cliff and Mary Floyd, Petra Nemcova, Carolina Stanbury, Tico Torres, Shepard Fairey, Karolina Kurkova & Archie Drury, Shareef Malnik & Gabrielle Anwar, Tracy Wilson Mourning, Jenine Howard, Sarah Arison, Kamal Hotchandani & Deyvanshi Masrani, Carolina Garcia Jayaram & Vivek Jayaram, Jason & Michelle Rubell, Retna, La La Anthony and Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine and Caro Levine, among others. It was an amazing event and a great night to celebrate the arts – not to mention a tremendous branding opportunity for Market America | SHOP.COM. The party was also sponsored by Bentley (Motors & Home).

“This event is so special to us, not only because it’s a great time with great people, but also a great way to support the arts and the next wave of artists who will enrich the world and inspire others with their work,” JR said of the evening. “We are so honored to be a part of this initiative and are thrilled to have the opportunity to help the National YoungArts Foundation with this amazing program.”