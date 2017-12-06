The Second South Beach Jazz Festival Returns to Miami Beach in January!

Branford Marsalis, three-time Grammy winner and Ignacio Berroa, one of the greatest drummers of our times will lead a weekend full of jazz along with the renowned Dr. Ed Calle, Tal Cohen, Glyn Dryhurst, Rachelle Coba, Carlos Averhorff Jr. and Carlos Puig

A Jazz Festival unlike any other, will take pride in featuring talented musicians with disabilities fostering the access they need to fully participate in society.

The Second Annual South Beach Jazz Festival presented by Power Access Inc. and produced by KCC Productions will take place in Miami Beach from January 5th to 7th, 2018 presenting eight jazz artists over a weekend of classic, Latin, and New Orleans-style performances, attracting jazz fans from South Florida and nationally to the South Beach trendy lifestyle.

The festival will be held at iconic theaters and venues like The Jewish Museum of Florida, The Gleason Room-Backstage at the Fillmore, and the Colony Theatre that will host ticketed concerts, with free performances on stages at Euclid Circle and 1111 Lincoln Road. Information and tickets are available at www.sobejazz.com

The South Beach Jazz Festival has stood out as a recognized institution and aims to expand throughout the city and strengthen Miami’s reputation for cultural innovation and inclusion of persons with disabilities. “In our second consecutive year of presenting the South Beach Jazz Festival, our main objective is still to raise public awareness of persons who have disabilities. Each musical performance will showcase the artistry of at least one person with a disability promoting the festival’s primary goal, enabling them to be defined by ability rather than disability. It will foster the access they need to fully participate in society as they help beautify and educate our community.” said David New, founder of the South Beach Jazz Festival. “The festival is all about bringing our community together through the universal sound of music.”

David New, who works tirelessly to break down barriers and to educate people about living and working with persons with disabilities, was rendered deaf, blind and paralyzed from by waist down by a rare disease seventeen years ago. Rejecting his doctors’ terminal diagnosis and defying all odds, David learned to walk again and gradually regained his hearing, though he did not regain his sight. Multi-talented, he has since become a steadfast advocate for people with disabilities. As a fundraiser for Power Access, David’s non-profit organization, the South Beach Jazz Festival is an event unlike any other. He is currently chairman of the Miami Beach Disability Access Committee and president and chief promoter of Power Access Inc. and Ability Explosion®. He also serves as president of the Miami Beach Council of the Blind, an affiliate of the Florida Council and the American Council of the Blind. In 2012, David took over Access Now Inc. which is an advocacy organization for enforcement of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Through Power Access and Access Now, his two non-profit organizations, David provides programs and produces experiential events centered on building awareness of the challenges faced by people with disabilities, including Dining in the Dark, Disability Awareness Day and the South Beach Jazz Festival.

Calendar of Events

Friday January 5th

AN EVENING WITH BRANFORD MARSALIS QUARTET

08:00 PM /$35 – $45/ Colony Theater / 1040 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139

About Branford Marsalis Quartet: NEA Jazz Master, renowned Grammy Award®‐winning saxophonist and Tony Award® nominee Branford Marsalis is one of the most revered instrumentalists of his time. Leader of one of the finest jazz quartets today, and a frequent soloist with classical ensembles, Marsalis’ most current recording with his quartet is Four MFs Playin’ Tunes. The Branford Marsalis Quartet is one of the most innovative and forward‐thinking jazz ensembles around today!

Saturday January 6th

IGNACIO BERROA

07:00 PM – 08:00 PM – Afro-Cuban Jazz & Beyond – A Video Teaching Presentation

8:00 PM – 9:30 PM – Straight Ahead From Havana Concert

$28.00 / The Gleason Room – Backstage at The Fillmore Miami Beach | 1700 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139

About Ignacio Berroa: Ignacio has been recognized as one of the greatest drummers of our times. He was honored by inclusion in the 2011 Mp3 compilation entitled “Jazz Drumming Legends” which features some of the most renowned drummers in Jazz history. Ignacio Berroa was born in Havana Cuba, and left his country in 1980 during the Mariel boatlift, moved to New York and joined Dizzy Gillespie’s quartet in 1981 becoming the drummer of all the important bands Gillespie formed until his death in 1993.

Sunday, January 7th

JAZZ BRUNCH WITH THE TAL COHEN JAZZ ENSEMBLE

11:00 AM – 02:00 PM / $50.00 / Jewish Museum of Florida | 301 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

About the Tal Cohen Jazz Ensemble: Tal Cohen’s unique piano style owes its roots to the Jewish folk songs and classical music he played in his formative years growing up in Israel. After moving to Perth at the age of 16, Tal received a music scholarship at Churchlands Senior High School. Upon graduating, he continued his music studies at the prestigious Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts where he completed a bachelor degree, honours and masters in jazz performance.

Sunday, January 7th

CARLOS AVERHOFF JR.

12:00 PM – 01:30 PM/ Free / Euclid Circle — Main Stage / Euclid Avenue and Lincoln Ln N, Miami Beach, FL 33139

About Carlos Averhoff Jr.: Carlos Averhoff Jr. is a Latin Grammy nominated Cuban tenor saxophonist, contemporary Afro-Cuban Jazz composer and educator. Artist of Greg Osby’s Inner Circle Music Jazz Label, composer and educator at Berklee College and New England Conservatory Preparatory School. His music offers a new hybrid sound of Cuban influenced Jazz.

Sunday, January 7th

GLYN DRYHURST DIXIELAND BAND

1:30PM- 3:00PM/Free/ Euclid Circle — Main Stage | Euclid Avenue and Lincoln Ln N, Miami Beach, FL 33139

About Glyn Dryhurst Dixieland Band: Dixieland is the name given to the style of jazz performed by early New Orleans jazz musicians. Not often heard today, a handful of dedicated bands keep the music alive. This is one of the earliest styles of jazz music, an intricate jazz sound of music. The style combines earlier brass band marches, French Quadrilles, beguine, ragtime, and similar styles to achieve its unique sound.

Sunday, January 7th

RACHELLE COBA BAND

03:00 PM – 04:30 PM / Free / Euclid Circle-Main Stage /Euclid Avenue and Lincoln Ln N, Miami Beach, FL 33139

About Rachelle Coba: With riffs that can bring down the house and a voice to shake hearts, Rachelle Coba is a torrential force that sweeps away every audience. With her expertise in string instruments, Rachelle works magic to create amazing musical arrangements. Rachelle has consistently brought the house down to cheering audiences around the world by bringing her own high-powered brand of Blues; from soul, to jazz, to uptown, onto the stage. Rachelle’s take on the blues is unexpectedly honest and mesmerizing.

Sunday, January 7th

CARLOS PUIG

04:30 PM – 06:00 PM/Free/Euclid Circle-Main Stage / Euclid Avenue and Lincoln Ln N, Miami Beach, FL 33139

About Carlos Puig: Puig has won several international Awards with works such as “El Guije – Symphonic Suite for Large Orchestra”, “Estilo de la palma” (for solo guitar,) and “Villancico canario” (for mixed choir). In 2007, he was selected as the winner of the prestigious “Brandon Fradd Fellowship in Music Composition” granted by Cintas Foundation. A multifaceted artist, he has developed simultaneously different lines of work, as composer (with a more than 20 symphonic, chamber and choral works Catalog), as jazz, pop and Latin trumpet player, pianist, arranger and composer.

Sunday, January 7th

DR. ED CALLE FEATURING STUDENTS FROM FIU, UM, & MDC

12pm- 6pm / Free / 1111 Lincoln Road Stage | 1111 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139

About Dr. Ed Calle: Latin-Grammy Winner Dr. Ed Calle is a saxophonist, composer, orchestrator, producer, scholar, professor and leader. Ed Calle is known for his extraordinary ability to sight-read, interpret, and perform virtually any musical style. Longtime mentor and collaborator Arturo Sandoval more succinctly affirms, “We call Calle – the monster.”

SHOW YOUR SUPPORT! The public is invited to support Power Access and Ability Explosion so that more programs and events can be presented to create awareness of the needs of people with disabilities. You can show support four ways: buying tickets to events, becoming a sponsor, making a donation to the organization or sponsoring a disable child to attend the festival. For information, visit https://squareup.com/store/power-access-inc/item/sponsor-a-child/.

For further information on tickets, sponsorship or volunteer opportunities, go to www.SoBeJazz.com or call (786) 607-JAZZ. American Sign Language Interpreters will be provided at the Colony Theater. For an interpreters request, please contact ASL@sobejazz.com

The Second Annual South Beach Jazz Festival is made possible the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners.